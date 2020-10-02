Freitag, 02. Oktober 2020, 16:15:55
PR: The Last Drop veröffentlicht Buffalo Trace Bourbon aus dem Jahr 1980

Der Bourbon wurde nach fast 20 Jahren aus dem Fass genommen und weiter gelagert

Wee Beastie AUT

Der unabhängige Abfüller The Last Drop hat heute bekanntgegeben, dass er erstmals eine dreiteilige Herbstkollektion auf den Markt bringt – allesamt ausgesprochen alte Abfüllungen, von denen und als Whiskyexperts allerdings nur eine für die Berichterstattung interessiert: Ein Bourbon von Buffalo Trace, destilliert im Jahr 1980, also vor 40 Jahren. Allerdings ist er nicht 40, sondern fast 20 Jahre alt, den Rest der Zeit lagerte er in einem Behältnis, das den Whisky nicht weiter reifen ließ – bei einer Einlagerung in einem zuvor unbenutzten Fass wohl eine sehr kluge Entscheidung.

240 Flaschen wurden mit dem Bourbon befüllt, mit 45% vol. – der Preis pro Flasche beträgt £3,500 – allerdings noch ohne Steuer. Erhältlich werden diese Flaschen ab November bei lastdropdistillers.com sein – und bei einigen ausgesuchten Händlern

Untenstehend haben wir alle Informationen zu dieser Flasche aus der Pressemitteilung extrahiert:

Release no 19: The 1980 Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey 240 Bottles Worldwide

Our second Bourbon bottling, this comes from the revered Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky, site of the oldest continually operating distillery in the USA. Before the distillery was renamed Buffalo Trace in 1999, it was known as the George T Stagg Distillery, and the then Master Distiller, Gary Gayheart, produced some truly exceptional whiskeys. When the distillery was sold to the Sazerac Company in 1992, they bought the whole site, lock stock and barrel.

And, hiding away in the corners of the many warehouses, were some tiny parcels of old whiskeys. One such has now found its way into The Last Drop Distillers’ hand, and thence into our distinctive bottles.

The 1980 Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey was distilled by Gary Gayheart, and was uncovered by his apprentice, Harlan Wheatley, now the Master Distiller at Buffalo Trace. He, and his colleague and friend, Drew Mayville, Sazerac’s Master Blender, have tasted it together and both say it is truly one of the most delicious whiskeys they’ve tasted. Nearly 20 years in wood have given the spirit a rich colour, a magnificent nose and a finish to delight the most jaded of palates.

Drew says:

“The taste is the definition of flamboyant with an orchestra of flavours with each flavour harmoniously mingled. Delightful notes of figs, dates, maraschino cherries, wood, saddle leather, pipe tobacco, toffee, plums, raisins, walnuts, and butterscotch. It’s a virtual symphony on your palate. This vintage bourbon is unforgettable as the finish transforms miraculously from a dark chocolate, almond, leather, caramel, and oak to a gentle warming spiciness. It’s truly a memorable and extraordinary experience from the last drops of the past.”

