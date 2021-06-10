PR: The Scotch Malt Whisky Society stellt Signature Cocktail-Menü für den Sommer vor

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) hat gemeinsam mit Jason Scott von Bramble and Lucky Liquor Co. und The Royal Botanic Garden eine limitierte Auswahl an floralen Cocktails kreiert. Die Signature-Cocktails sind ab Freitag, 11. Juni, in der SMWS Bath Street, Queen Street und Greville Street erhältlich. Auch Nichtmitglieder sind in der Kaleidoscope Bar der Queen Street willkommen und können Dienstagabends sowohl die Bath Street als auch die Greville Street besuchen, indem sie online oder telefonisch buchen. Die SMWS wird am 29. Juni auch eine Veranstaltung in ihrem Veranstaltungsort in der Queen Street veranstalten. Welche Cocktails Sie erwarten dürfen sowie alle weiteren Informationen zu den neuen Signature-Cocktails der SMWS finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

SMWS PARTNER WITH ROYAL BOTANIC GARDEN EDINBURGH AND WORLD-RENOWNED MIXOLOGIST TO CREATE FLORAL COCKTAIL MENU

THE SIGNATURE COCKTAIL MENU COMBINES THE FRESH FLORAL FLAVOURS OF SUMMER WITH WHISKY IN ITS PUREST FORM

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) have teamed up with world-renowned mixologist, Jason Scott, of Bramble and Lucky Liquor Co. and The Royal Botanic Garden to create a limited-edition range of floral cocktails.

In this iconic partnership, mixologist and Edinburgh independent bar owner, Jason Scott, will be working with Dr Greg Kenicer of The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

Together they have created cocktails that explore the more delicate and floral notes within the Society’s June Outturn whiskies, complementing and contrasting them through edible flowers and exciting mixers.

Jason, who is the owner of Bramble Bar, Lucky Liquor and The Last Word Saloon, is a key figure in the Scottish cocktail industry and has trained some of the best bartenders in the country.

Inspired by the flavours of summer, the signature cocktails will be created using a range of natural mixers, that include lavender, primrose flower, borage flower, fresh mint, and gorse.

Jason Scott, said: “I have long been a fan of the Society and really admire what they do.

“After visiting The Botanics and meeting up with Greg, it’s been a journey of fun and discovery to create these fantastic floral cocktails. I’m confident whisky and flower lovers alike will adore this summer cocktail menu.”

Adding his thoughts, Dr Greg Kenicer of the Royal Botanic Garden, said: “I am delighted to be working with Jason and The Scotch Malt Whisky Society on this exciting and unique project.

“When it comes to enhancing and developing cocktail flavours, there is so much out there for drink makers and bartenders to explore from the botanical Kingdom. Many of these plants can be grown in a garden or even a window box, or you can find them at your local supermarkets.

“Since the Stone Age, botanicals and fresh plants have been used as compounds to enhance the flavour of drinks. It’s really exciting to see mixologists across the world continuing this ancient legacy, and also innovating in so many creative ways.”

The signature cocktails will be available at SMWS Bath Street, Queen Street and Greville Street from Friday 11th June. Non-members are also welcome to attend Queen Streets’ Kaleidoscope Bar and can visit both Bath Street and Greville Street venues on Tuesday evenings, by booking online or by phone.

To celebrate the signature cocktail menu, the SMWS will also be hosting an event on the 29th of June, at their Queen Street venue.

With the aim of breaking down the perceived barriers of traditional whisky drinking, the below cocktails have been designed to encourage whisky enthusiasts to delve deep into the modern use of whisky, by mixing the water of life with fresh ingredients.

Cocktail list:

Queen Street, Edinburgh – Joy & Sorrell

The Joy & Sorrell features vibrant fuchsia flowers with a taste of citrus lemon and sweet sorrel syrup.

Bath Street, Glasgow – Melancholy Crush This refreshing julep combines an elegantly fruity and herbal dram with fresh mint, lemon and Angostura Bitters.

Greville Street, London – Four Seasons This London inspired violet Penicillin, features a 2008 Speyside distilled whisky combined with ingredients that include fresh lavender, finished in an old fashioned glass.