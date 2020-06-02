Dienstag, 02. Juni 2020, 11:40:19
PR: Walsh Whiskey (The Irishman, Writers‘ Tears) in den USA jetzt von HOTALING & CO. vertrieben

Die Zusammenarbeit beginnt morgen, am 3. Juni 2020

Es tut sich etwas auf dem amerikanischen Importmarkt für irischen Whiskey: Walsh Whiskey wird dort ab morgen, den 3. Juni, exklusiv von Hotaling & Co. in den Vertrieb übernommen. Das betrifft das gesamte Portfolio inklusive allfälliger Limited Releases.

Von Wash Whiskey haben wir dazu die nachfolgende englischsprachige Pressemitteilung erhalten:

IRELAND’S WALSH WHISKEY JOINS THE HOTALING & CO. PORTFOLIO IN THE U.S.A.

Expanding Hotaling & Co.’s Portfolio of Super-Premium World Whiskies

(SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2020) – Hotaling & Co., leading importer and distiller of super-premium artisanal spirits, is proud to announce a further expansion of its extensive selection of whiskies from around the world with the newest addition to its portfolio: Ireland’s Walsh Whiskey, producers of The Irishman and Writers’ Tears ranges. Hotaling & Co. will be the sole U.S. importer, assuming all marketing and sales responsibilities, beginning tomorrow, June 3, 2020.

“We were immediately drawn to Walsh Whiskey’s passion and innovative style of blending triple-distilled, Irish single malt and single pot still whiskeys to create a unique flavor profile,” says Dan Leese, President and CEO of Hotaling & Co. “The premium and above Irish Whiskey categories have seen tremendous growth in the U.S. over the past five years, and as one of the most highly awarded Irish whiskey portfolios, we are excited to be the exclusive importer of eight expressions of The Irishman and Writers’ Tears to the U.S. market.”

The Walsh Whiskey portfolio joins Hotaling & Co.’s esteemed  collection of finest world whiskeys: Japan’s Nikka, Taiwan’s Kavalan, Canada’s Lot 40, Pike Creek and Gooderham & Worts, Scotland’s Old Pulteney, Speyburn, Balblair, anCnoc, Hankey Bannister, Arran, and Daftmill, Ireland’s Dingle, as well as Hotaling & Co.’s own HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, J.H. Cutter American Blended Whiskey, and Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, the first craft rye whiskey produced and released commercially after Prohibition.

Walsh Whiskey Founder & Managing Director, Bernard Walsh, says:

“Available in all 50 States, The Irishman and Writers’ Tears are now firmly established in the USA with strong growth trajectories in both retail and on-trade channels. We have been attracted by both Hotaling’s deep-rooted whiskey tradition and the quality of its portfolio. Our expressions honor that tradition with unique flavor profiles, including our blends, which combine Single Malt and Pot-Still whiskies, no grain. This blended combination became known as the ‘Champagne of Irish whiskey’ in the 1800s, the golden era of Irish whiskey, and we are the only company producing it two centuries later.”

The Walsh Whiskey portfolio is comprised of The Irishman Handcrafted Irish Whiskey, which launched in 2006 and features several offerings including:

  • The Irishman Founder’s Reserve (40% ABV, 750ml, $34.99; 1L, $39.99)
  • The Irishman Single Malt (40% ABV, 750ml, $49.99)
  • The Irishman Single Malt 12-Year-Old (43% ABV, $750ml, $79.99)
  • The Irishman Irish Cream (18% ABV, 750ml, $19.99)

Walsh Whiskey also produces Writers’ Tears, which launched in 2009 and includes two traditional copper pot distilled whiskies:

  • Writers’ Tears Copper Pot (40% ABV, 750ml, $39.99)
  • Writers’ Tears Double Oak (46% ABV, 750ml, $59.99)

In addition, the portfolio will feature limited releases such as The Irishman Cask Strength (53% ABV, 750ml, $129.99) and Writers’ Tears Cask Strength (54% ABV, 750ml, $129.99).

For more information about Hotaling & Co. and the Walsh Whiskey brands, visit www.HotalingandCo.com.

