PR: Big Peat bringt acht Jahre alte „A846 Edition“ zum Feis Ile 2020

Big Peat von Douglas Laing muss man Freunden torfiger Whiskys nicht extra vorstellen. Vorstellen aber dürfen wir hier die Ausgabe zum Feis Ile 2020, die der unabhängige Abfüller heute angekündigt hat. Der achtjährige Big Peat „A846“ ist eine Hommage an die Straße, auf der jedes Jahr zahlreiche Whiskyfreunde auf Islay von Destillerie zu Destillerie fahren.

Die mit 46% vol. abgefüllte Sonderausgabe wird ab 8. Juni weltweit erhältlich sein, in UK kostet sie £45.

Hier die Ankündigung direkt von Douglas Laing:

BIG PEAT UNVEILS 8 YEARS OLD “A846 EDITION” FOR FEIS ILE 2020

Big Peat, cult Islay Malt Scotch Whisky brand from family-owned Douglas Laing & Co, today unveils “his” special bottling for Summer 2020: Big Peat 8 Years Old, “A846” Limited Edition.

Aged 8 Years and bottled at 46% alcohol strength, Big Peat’s latest bottling honours the A846; Islay’s legendary road that takes thousands of Whisky lovers from one glorious Distillery to the next, year after year.

Packaged in a premium gift box with a striking label depicting Big Peat himself on his Hebridean island home, just 500 cases of this commemorative bottling are available globally. In line with the Remarkable Regional Malts’ ethos, the new release is proudly offered without colouring or chill-filtration.

Commenting on Big Peat’s latest innovation, Chris Leggat (CEO) said:

“A journey along the A846 is a rite of passage for Islay Whisky lovers, and a road that carries countless memorable moments for many. Whilst Feis Ile – Islay’s annual festival – exists in an entirely different “virtual” form this year, we (and Big Peat) wanted to mark the occasion the best way we know how – with a particularly innovative limited edition, featuring a cracking story and spectacular spirit within”.

Cara Laing, Director of Whisky in the family business, added:

“Each year, we proudly donate to the Feis Ile charity, an organisation that works tirelessly to showcase Islay to the world. At a time when many of us are dreaming of one day making the journey back to the Queen of the Hebrides once more, a sip of Big Peat’s A846 Edition seeks to bring his much-loved island home to you, via its unmistakably “Islay” notes of chewed leather, streaky bacon, punchy peat smoke and rock salt.”

Continuing Feis Ile celebrations, the independent Whisky specialist is currently hosting a competition on Big Peat’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/bigpeat) whereby fans of the brand can enter for a chance to win 1 of 40 tasting packs, and join the Douglas Laing team for a virtual tasting in June 2020.

Big Peat 8 Years Old A846 Edition will be available from specialist spirits retailers globally from 8th June 2020 and is expected to retail at £45.