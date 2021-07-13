PR: Whisky-Ikone Billy Walker stellt Boutique House of Spirits vor

Neues kann die The GlenAllachie Distillers Company vermelden. Der unabhängige Whisky-Abfüller unter der Leitung von Billy Walker positioniert die Marke MacNair als Boutique House of Spirits neu und präsentiert seinen allerersten Rum. Wir haben die Pressemitteilung, die uns heute erreichte, auf unseren Kern-Bereich Whisky gekürzt und stellen Ihnen den neu gestalteten Lum Reek Blended Malt Scotch Whisky vor:

VETERAN WHISKY MASTER VENTURES INTO RUM AS MACNAIR’S IS REBRANDED

Whisky icon Billy Walker delves into a new spirit category as MacNair’s becomes a Spirits House encompassing whisky and rum

Independently owned and managed whisky firm, The GlenAllachie Distillers Company, led by industry stalwart Billy Walker, is unveiling its first-ever rum as their MacNair’s brand is repositioned as a Boutique House of Spirits.

MacNair’s Boutique House of Spirits will comprise both their new-look Lum Reek Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, and a brand new small-batch rum line named Exploration Rum.

The multi-award-winning Lum Reek whisky sub-range will continue to feature the 21-year-old (UK RRSP £125, 48% ABV), which scooped World’s Best Blended Malt at the World Whiskies Awards 2020 and Best Blended Malt Scotch at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2021, as well as the 12-year-old (UK RRSP £49.99, 46% ABV), which won Double Gold at the same San Francisco competition.

To create Lum Reek, experienced Master Blender Walker sourced the finest vintage Speyside and Islay single malts to be blended with aged GlenAllachie in pursuit of the perfect balance between gentle peat and rich, fruity character. Once expertly blended, the whisky underwent a secondary maturation period, highlighting Walker’s passion for innovative wood management.

The 12-year-old was laid to rest for over 12 additional months in premium American oak barrels, sherry casks, and French oak barriques, whilst the 21-year-old enjoyed secondary aging in Spanish sherry casks, French oak, and virgin oak casks. This supplementary maturation period allows the flavours to marry and extract additional depth from the wood.

Both small-batch whiskies are proudly offered at high alcohol strength, and without added colouring or chill filtration.

Commenting on the brand repositioning and landmark move into rum, Walker comments:

“I’ve long held a desire to explore and apply my expertise to a new spirit category, curious as to what the outcome could be. Rum was an exciting prospect as, in a similar vein to whisky, it allows for greater scope of innovation and experimentation, particularly in regard to maturation.

“I’ve spent a great deal of time sampling and tracking down what I deem to be the finest rums from across the world to bring to my lab at The GlenAllachie Distillery and put my own distinctive twist on. The result in this first batch of Panama experiences is what I believe to be a trio of really exciting and unique rums which explore the influence of wood, but also the impact of maturation in a cooler climate.

“I’m also delighted to see the Lum Reek blended malts be presented in a more contemporary and eye-catching pack with an intricate hand-drawn illustration, reflecting the quality of the award-winning spirit within. Blended Malts are widely underrated within the whisky world; however, I truly believe MacNair’s Lum Reek can sit proudly alongside even the best single malts.”

MacNair’s Boutique House of Spirits products are available to purchase via global specialist retailers, with further releases in the pipeline for the coming years.

TASTING NOTES

MacNair’s Lum Reek 12-year-old Blended Malt Scotch Whisky – 46% ABV

Colour : Copper Bronze.

: Copper Bronze. Nose : Sweet peat reek, butterscotch, warming mocha, and gentle nutmeg.

: Sweet peat reek, butterscotch, warming mocha, and gentle nutmeg. Taste: Lashings of heather honey, rich toffee, and sweet spices, all with undertones of peat.

MacNair’s Lum Reek 21-year-old Blended Malt Scotch Whisky – 48% ABV

Colour: Rich Butterscotch.

Rich Butterscotch. Nose: Subtle peat smoke, dark chocolate shavings, runny honey, and vanilla fudge.

Subtle peat smoke, dark chocolate shavings, runny honey, and vanilla fudge. Taste: Old leather, cedar wood and gentle undertones of peat, alongside oodles of cocoa, vanilla pods, and sweet spices.

ABOUT MACNAIR’S BOUTIQUE HOUSE OF SPIRITS:

Since Master Distiller Billy Walker became custodian of MacNair’s, his singular, defining purpose has been in step with the spirit of 19th Century founder Harvey MacNair.

Over the course of almost 50 years in distilling and blending, Billy has earned widespread acclaim for his peerless blending prowess. At the heart of MacNair’s Boutique House of Spirits sits a meticulous attention to detail. Billy’s renowned hands-on approach has earned numerous hats-off accolades, and he now looks to carry this philosophy into new spirits categories.

At MacNair’s Boutique House of Spirits, we are pushing the boundaries of convention to create a boundless range of exceptional small-batch spirits. We are founded on whisky, with a future of diversity. We are wholeheartedly invested in enhanced maturation, and believe age and integrity matter, which is why all of our expressions carry an age statement and are bottled at a minimum of 46% ABV, natural colour and non chill filtered for maximum flavour experience.

Further information on MacNair’s Boutique House of Spirits can be found at macnairs.com

