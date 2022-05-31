The GlenAllachie veröffentlicht Batch 2 ihres 30 year old Cask Strength Single Malt

Fast vor genau einem Jahr präsentierte Billy Walker mit The GlenAllachie 30 year old Cask Strength die bis dahin älteste Abfüllung der Destillerie. Und heute gibt die Speyside-Brennerei die Veröffentlichung des Batch 2 bekannt.

Für The GlenAllachie 30 year old Cask Strength Batch 2 wählte Billy Walker acht Fässer der Jahrgänge 1990 und 1991: sechs ehemalige Pedro Ximénez- und Oloroso-Sherry-Hogsheads und Puncheons sowie zwei 1990er American virgin oak barrels.

Mit 50,8 % Vol. abgefüllt, nicht kühlgefiltert und ohne zusätzliche Farbstoffe, sind wie im letzten Jahr wieder 2.000 Flaschen weltweit verfügbar. Die Preisempfehlung für Großbritannien liegt in diesem Jahr bei £600, was etwas mehr als 700 € entsprechen würde.

Alle weiteren Info finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung, die uns heute zukam:

SECOND BATCH OF 30-YEAR-OLD GLENALLACHIE HITS THE MARKET

Batch 2 of The GlenAllachie 30-year-old Cask Strength Single Malt is world-leading Master Distiller, Billy Walker’s latest creation

Hot on the heels of announcing whisky veteran Billy Walker’s 50th Anniversary in the Scotch Whisky industry, The GlenAllachie today launches the second instalment of its oldest and most prestigious core offering: The GlenAllachie 30-year-old Cask Strength Batch 2 Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

The annual batch-release by the leading distiller debuted last year to great acclaim, with the small quantity of bottles issued being met with substantial demand.

Batch 2 (UK RRSP £600) is a limited release of just 2,000 bottles globally, each encased in a premium black rigid box with impactful gold foil detailing.

The second instalment marries antique whiskies from eight casks handpicked by Walker from stocks spanning more than 50,000 maturing across 16 on-site warehouses at GlenAllachie.

To create this sophisticated whisky, Walker meticulously selected 1990 and 1991 vintages matured in six former Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso Sherry hogsheads and puncheons, along with two 1990 American virgin oak barrels which were toasted and charred to a medium level.

The result of Walker’s exceptional blending and wood management prowess is an outstanding whisky that epitomises rich Sherry-matured elegance, with flavour profile revealing layers of Seville orange, coffee beans, desiccated coconut and Medjool dates.

The remarkably opulent Speyside Single Malt is bottled at its cask strength of 50.8% ABV, non chill filtered and without added colour.

Reflecting on the exclusive release, Walker comments:

“When we first unveiled our 30-year-old Cask Strength annual release last year, we were completely overwhelmed and humbled by the immensely positive response from whisky fans around the world. This fuelled me with great enthusiasm to get underway with the next batch, endeavouring to raise the bar even higher with this instalment.

“We’re delighted to present the second batch of our eldest core release, delivering a bold and complex organoleptic profile truly representative of our house style and where we are taking The GlenAllachie Distillery.”

The GlenAllachie 30-year-old Cask Strength Batch 2 is available from specialist retailers globally, with a UK RRSP of £600.