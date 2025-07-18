Rory McCann (Game of Thrones) investiert in Slanji Whisky

Der Schauspieler Rory McCann, Fans von Game of Thrones als „Sandor, der Hund“ bekannt, hat sich an einem neuen Blended Malt Scotch Whisky beteiligt und wird ihm als Gallionsfigur zur Verfügung stehen. Der Slanji Blended Malt Scotch Whisky wurde von Brian and Craig Halley gemeinsam mit dem Investor und Whiskykonsulent Stuart Montgomerie gegründet.

Den Markennamen hat sich das Trio bereits vor zehn Jahren gesichert – er ist angelehnt an den schottischen Toast „slàinte“, was so viel wie Gesundheit bedeutet.

Die Erstausgabe besteht zu 70% aus sherrygereiftem Speyside Single Malt und 30% Highland Single Malt aus Bourbonfässern. Abgefüllt ist er mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke, ungefärbt und ohne Kühlfiltration.

Rory McCann über sein Investment in den Whisky:

I’ve always loved whisky, but SLANJ hits different. It’s smooth, no smoke, no fuss – just a bold, easy-going dram anyone can enjoy. I’m proud to back a whisky that’s pure Scottish spirit, without the rules. It’s the ultimate Scottish toast to the world.

Auch Charles MacLean, der Whiskyautor und -experte, hat freundliche Worte für ihn über:

Slanj Whisky has been years in the making and it has been especially rewarding to follow its journey and see what the team has achieve. We are all very proud of this moreish blend.

Ob es der Slanji Blended Malt Scotch Whisky auch nach Deutschland schafft, bleibt abzuwarten.