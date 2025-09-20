Serge verkostet: 13x Ballechin zum 200 Jahre Jubiläum von Edradour und zu seinem Geburtstag

Es sei eine Ausnahme, sagt Serge Valentin, dass er den Samstag statt Angus MacRaild übernimmt und eigene Tasting Notes postet, aber heute gäbe es zwei Anlässe dafür: Die Destillerie Edradour feiert das 200. Jahr ihres Bestehens, und auch er habe heute Geburtstag.
Die Session beginnt Serge mit interessanten Betrachtungen zur Destillerie in den Highlands, nahe dem Ort Pitlochry, und verkostet dann 13 rauchige Abfüllungen, die Edradour unter der Marke Ballechin produziert:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Ballechin 18 yo 2003/2022 (48.5%, Whisky Sponge, refill sherry butt, No47, 353 bottles)
|88
|Ballechin 18 yo 2003/2021 (51.3%, OB for The Whisky Exchange, refill hogshead, cask #165, 285 bottles)
|88
|Ballechin 18 yo 2004/2022 (49.7%, OB, Port Cask Matured, cask #202, 257 bottles)
|85
|Ballechin 16 yo 2005/2022 (57%, Whisky Sponge, exclusive for Edradourian Knights, 2nd fill Sauternes barrique, cask #337, 238 bottles)
|87
|Ballechin 14 yo 2007/2021 (56%, OB for Les Amis du Cask, 40 months Vouvray matured, cask #801, 298 bottles)
|86
|Ballechin 14 yo 2008/2022 (61%, OB, Grand Arôme Cask Matured, cask #226, 480 bottles)
|89
|Ballechin 16 yo 2005/2022 (54.4% Dramcatcher, 2nd fill sherry hogshead, cask #342, 255 bottles)
|85
|Ballechin 12 yo 2012/2025 (57.2%, Signatory Vintage, Cask Strength Collection for LMDW Itinéraires, 1st fill oloroso butt, cask #421, 564 bottles)
|87
|Ballechin 12 yo 2013/2025 (48.2%, OB for LMDW Itinéraires, 1st fill Monbazillac hogshead, cask #802, 355 bottles)
|89
|Ballechin 12 yo 2013/2025 (48.2%, OB for LMDW Itinéraires, 1st fill Jurançon hogshead, cask #810, 341 bottles)
|89
|Ballechin 10 yo 2013/2023 (57.7%, OB, LMDW New Vibrations, 1st fill bourbon barrel, cask #20, 223 bottles)
|86
|Ballechin 15 yo ‘Second Secret Edition’ (48.5%, Whisky Sponge, 121 bottles, 2021)
|89
|Ballechin 2010/2022 (59.1%, OB for Navigate World Whisky, 2nd fill Marsala, cask #288, 255 bottles)
|87