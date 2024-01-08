Serge verkostet: Sehr alte Glenrothes

Das heutige Tasting zum Start der Woche auf Whiskyfun konzipierte Serge Valentin eigentlich als ein Duo zweier sehr alter Malts der Speyside-Brennerei Glenrothes. Dem Tasting dieser antique casks vorangestellt ist, quasi als Aperitif, allerdings noch die Verkostung einer 25 Jahre alten Glenrothes Single Casks Abfüllung der Thompson Bros.. So mutiert das heutige Duo zu einem Trio, welches insgesamt sehr hervorragend bewertet wird:
Abfüllung
Punkte
Glenrothes 25 yo 1997/2023 (47.5%, Thompson Bros. for The Whisky Show London 2023, refill hogshead, 231 bottles)
88
Glenrothes 37 yo 1985/2023 (43.3%, The Roots, hogshead, 33 bottles)
89
Glenrothes 39 yo 1980/2020 (44.8%, Elixir Distillers, 40th Anniversary Davidoff of London, Edward Sahakian, bourbon cask, 179 bottles)