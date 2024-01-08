Montag, 08. Januar 2024, 09:44:23
Suche auf Seite
SpeysideVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Sehr alte Glenrothes

Ein antique casks Duo plus 25-jährigem Aperitif

Das heutige Tasting zum Start der Woche auf Whiskyfun konzipierte Serge Valentin eigentlich als ein Duo zweier sehr alter Malts der Speyside-Brennerei Glenrothes. Dem Tasting dieser antique casks vorangestellt ist, quasi als Aperitif, allerdings noch die Verkostung einer 25 Jahre alten Glenrothes Single Casks Abfüllung der Thompson Bros.. So mutiert das heutige Duo zu einem Trio, welches insgesamt sehr hervorragend bewertet wird:

AbfüllungPunkte

Glenrothes 25 yo 1997/2023 (47.5%, Thompson Bros. for The Whisky Show London 2023, refill hogshead, 231 bottles)88 
Glenrothes 37 yo 1985/2023 (43.3%, The Roots, hogshead, 33 bottles)89 
Glenrothes 39 yo 1980/2020 (44.8%, Elixir Distillers, 40th Anniversary Davidoff of London, Edward Sahakian, bourbon cask, 179 bottles)91
Vorheriger Artikel
Johnnie Walker kooperiert mit dem Künstler James Jean anlässlich des Lunar New Years
Nächster Artikel
Gewinnen Sie jetzt den neuen Bruichladdich Black Art 11.1 mit zwei dazugehörigen Nosing-Gläsern!

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbung -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Ready to drink News

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2024 Whiskyexperts GmbH