Talisker ernennt Katie Tunn von der Isle of Skye zum „Artist in residence“ – bringt Distillery Exclusive Bottling Talisker Skye

Talisker hat heute bekanntgegeben, dass man Katie Tunn, eine Künstlerin von der Isle of Skye, der Heimat der Brennerei, zum „artist in residence“ ernannt hat – erstmals in der Geschichte der Brennerei. Katie Tunn wird ab Montag eine Woche in der Destillerie wohnen und arbeiten.

Gemeinsam mit ihr hat man eine spezielles Flaschenlabel entworfen, das bei einer auf 2004 Flaschen limitierten, nur in der Destillerie erhältlichen Sonderausgabe Talisker Skye verwendet wird.

Zudem wird es am 14. Februar eine Whisky & Painting Experience namens ‘Piece of the Sea’ geben, zu der man jetzt Karten ordern kann (Link in der Presseaussendung, die Sie nachfolgend finden):

TALISKER NAMES SKYE LOCAL AS ITS FIRST EVER ARTIST IN RESIDENCE

A popular local artist has created an exclusive bottle design and unique whisky and painting experience for Isle of Skye distillery

ISLE OF SKYE, SCOTLAND, 8 February 2024: Talisker, the oldest distillery on Skye, has named local artist Katie Tunn as its first ever artist in residence. To celebrate the partnership, Katie, a Skye resident who has called the island home for nearly a decade, has created an exclusive label design for one of the distillery’s best loved whiskies ‘Talisker Skye’.

Katie has also collaborated with the Talisker Brand Home team to create a unique whisky and painting experience, ‘Piece of the Sea’, which will run on 14 February 2024.

Tickets for the experience are available now at: https://bit.ly/4bxYOx0

Katie’s Talisker Skye bottle is available now, exclusively from the Talisker Distillery. The release is strictly limited to 2004 bottles.

Katie is a celebrated artist, writer, adventurer and marine conservationist, whose work is inspired by the magic of the Isle of Skye, from its land and seascapes, to its climate, wildlife and residents. Katie’s artistic work in particular draws inspiration from the sea, which makes her the perfect partner for Talisker.

Talisker Skye x Katie Tunn

Katie’s Talisker Skye label is based around some of her best loved works, namely the ‘Blue Planets’ series, which mirrors the vivid blue colours of the sea, with flora and fauna often overlaid as intricate drawings. As part of the residency Katie will relocate her studio to Talisker for one week from 12 February, where the surrounding landscape, industrial buildings and guests will all act as her muse.

‘Piece of the Sea’

Guests who book themselves into the experience will be guided by Katie, who will help them draw inspiration from Skye’s beautiful landscape and the flavours of the whisky as they paint their very own ‚Piece of The Sea‘ to take home with them. They’ll hear from Katie about how the breathtaking coastlines of the Isle of Skye have influenced her work as she walks them step-by-step through the creative process. A bespoke cocktail and two carefully selected drams complement the experience, drawing on Katie’s work and the island.

Leigh Aitken, Talisker Brand Home Manager said:

“We pride ourselves on providing our guests with unforgettable experiences when they visit us at Talisker. We’re privileged to be able to work with Katie to create both a truly special label design for Talisker Skye, and an unmissable painting and tasting session where our guests can see first-hand how she goes about crafting her stunning art. Katie has been a friend of the distillery for quite some time now, so it’s great to continue our relationship in this way, while giving our guests the chance to secure two further mementos of their time with us.”

Katie Tunn added:

“There is nowhere else quite like Skye, and I feel lucky to have called it my home for nearly ten years. It’s a magical and unique island, inspiring creativity in both artists like myself and the makers of Talisker, which is why I’m delighted to be able to bring a part of my studio to the distillery as part of this residency. I had a lot of fun creating the label and crafting the experience, and I can’t wait to see the reaction of guests when we work together to create their own ‘piece of the sea’ on 14th February.”

This partnership and experience further cement Talisker Distillery’s position as a must visit destination on Skye. The visitor experience was completely transformed in 2022, as part of Diageo’s £185 million investment in Scotch whisky tourism in Scotland. Boasting new interactive experiences and distillery tours, the space demonstrates how Talisker is deeply intertwined with the island’s history and culture. The Talisker Distillery is the oldest on Skye, and its rugged coastal character, epitomises the spirit of the island. The dramatic landscapes and wild seas shape the whisky and its craft.



The unveiling of Katie’s residency follows another major partnership announcement in the form of a collaboration with Skye’s world renowned Three Chimneys restaurant with rooms. The five-star restaurant, which has retained three AA Rosettes for over 2 decades and is included in the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland 2023 and the Good Food Guide, will be running a residency of its own in the distillery’s Wild Spirits café from February 2024. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge an exclusive menu from the Three Chimneys team, complimented with Talisker cocktails.

For more information or visits to Talisker Distillery, please visit: www.taliskerdistillery.com

Follow Katie Tunn on Instagram and Facebook.