HintergrundIrland

Teeling Distillery wird zum dritten Mal in Folge Gewinner von „Ireland’s Leading Distillery Tour“ bei den World Travel Awards

Nach 2024 und 2025 wurde das Team der Brennerei in den Liberties in Dublin jetzt zum dritten Mal ausgezeichnet

Schöne Auszeichnung für die Teeling Distllery in Dublin: Bereits zum dritten Mal in Folge ist das Team dort bei den World Tevel Awards 2026 als Irlands führende Whiskey Distillery Tour ausgezeichnet worden. Die Brennerei schreibt dazu:

We’re delighted to share that Teeling Whiskey Distillery has been named Ireland’s leading Whiskey Distillery Tour 2026 at the World Travel Awards for the third year running!

Our Brand Home Manager, Lisa Jameson, and Marketing Manager, Ruth Dunne, attended the ceremony on Saturday evening at the Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort to pick up the award, which celebrates the very best in European travel and tourism.

Wir gratulieren dem Team des Besucherzentrums herzlich zur Auszeichnung!

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