Teeling veröffentlicht Teeling Explorers Series 15-Year-Old Japanese Edition

Ein neuer Teeling steht in den Startlöchern, und er hat japanischen Charaktereinschlag: Der Teeling Explorers Series 15-Year-Old Japanese Edition reifte zunächst 11 Jahre in traditionellen Ex-Bourbon Casks, bevor er die restlichen vier Jahre seiner Reifungsperiode in Mugi Shochu casks aus Japan verbrachte. Damit ist er ein würdiges Mitglied der Explorer Series, die auf innovative Ideen setzt – und das erste übrigens, das nicht im Travel Retail erscheint.

In Irland wird der Teeling Explorers Series 15-Year-Old Japanese Edition 110 Euro kosten, später kommt er dann auch in ausgewählten Märkten weltweit zum Verkauf. Ob da auch Deutschland dabei ist, können wir noch nicht sagen…

Hier alles Wissenswerte in der Presseaussendung von Teeling:

Teeling Whiskey releases 15 Year Old Japanese Explorers Edition!

We are proud to announce the release of the highly anticipated Explorers Series 15-Year-Old Japanese Edition! This innovative expression pushes the boundaries of Irish Whiskey craftsmanship by incorporating none other than rare Mugi Shochu casks, resulting in an extraordinary blend of Irish and Japanese influences.



The Explorers Series has been crafted through meticulous and innovative production techniques, resulting in a range of unique Irish Whiskey bottlings, to celebrate the brave, intrepid Irish explorers who have travelled the world to make their mark. Each release from the Explorers Series embraces a nation’s character and personality by using unique casks or spirit types that capture their national identity.

Crafted from a recipe of corn and malted barley, our 15-Year-Old Japanese Edition is initially matured in ex-Bourbon barrels for eleven years, followed by a secondary maturation in ex-Mugi Shochu Japanese Spirit casks for four years. It is bottled at 46% ABV, with no chill filtration to capture all its natural identity and full intensity of flavour.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey, commented;

„With our new Explorers Series 15 Year Old Japanese Edition, we have pushed the boundaries of Irish Whiskey by incorporating elements of Japanese craft spirits. Through a friend living in Japan we could source these casks directly and have been waiting patiently for over four years before we felt it was the right time to bottle up this one of a kind whiskey. We believe this unique collaboration has resulted in a whiskey that truly represents the spirit of exploration, innovation, and craftsmanship that Teeling Whiskey stands for.“

This limited-edition release comes adorned with intricate Japanese-inspired artwork on the tube and label, reflecting the fusion of cultures embodied in the whiskey.



Not only that but this is also the first of the Explorers Series bottlings that Teeling Whiskey has released that is available outside of Travel Retail and will be rolled out domestically in Ireland at an RRP of €110 per 70cl before being released in select international markets over the next few months.