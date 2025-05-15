Teeling Whiskey Distillery feiert ihren einmillionsten Besucher

Zehn Jahre nach ihrer Eröffnung konnte die irische Teeling Whiskey Distillery ihren einmillionsten Besucher begrüßen. Barry Royal hatte den weiten Weg aus North Carolina zurückgelegt, um die Brennerei in Dublin zu besuchen. Und wurde als der einmillionster Besucher dann Teil der Geschichte der Teeling Whiskey-Destillerie.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Aussendung, die wir aus Dublin erhalten haben:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Teeling Whiskey Distillery Celebrates its 1,000,000th Visitor

A landmark moment for the Teeling Whiskey Distillery as we welcome our 1,000,000th visitor!

On the morning of Tuesday 12th May, with our visitor counter poised to hit 7 digits, our lucky guest walked through the double doors of our distillery to a special Team Teeling welcome. Having travelled all the way from North Carolina, Barry Royal became a part of the Teeling Whiskey Distillery history as our one millionth visitor!

Over the last 10 Years, whether you have travelled across the globe, or called in from two doors over, you’ve all had a part to play in reaching this significant milestone.

Since opening in 2015, the award-winning distillery has redefined the Irish whiskey experience through its immersive and authentic real distillery visitor attraction. Set in the heart of the historic Liberties, it marked the return of whiskey-making to a district once known as the beating heart of Ireland’s distilling scene.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey, said:

“We are incredibly proud to have reached this significant milestone. Welcoming 1,000,000 visitors to our distillery is a testament to the global appeal of Teeling Whiskey and the unique, authentic Irish whiskey experience we offer. Our visitors don’t just learn about whiskey – they step into the heart of a real operational distillery and experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of real Irish whiskey being crafted in front of them.”

Next stop, 2 Million Visitors! You can book a tour at the multi-award winning Teeling Whiskey Distillery HERE.

For more information on Teeling Whiskey please visit www.teelingwhiskey.com and follow us on social media.