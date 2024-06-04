Teerenpeli Distillery erhält hohe Auszeichungen bei internationalen Wettbewerben

Sydämelliset onnittelut!

Die finnische Teerenpeli Distillery aus Lahti freut sich über die Anerkennung, die ihre Single Malt Whiskies bei den Spirituosen-Wettbewerben International Wine & Spirit Competition und Tokyo Whisky & Spirit Competition erhalten haben.

Welche Abfüllung mit welcher Auszeichung bedacht wurde, erfahren Sie in der nachfplgenden Presseaussendung, die wir von der Teerenpeli Distillery erhalten haben:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Teerenpeli Distillery IWSC & TWSC 2024 awards

Teerenpeli Distillery’s Finnish distilling expertise has been recognized again in international competitions. Teerenpeli Distillery, founded in Lahti in 2002, has developed whiskey-making expertise in Finland with long-term work and accelerated the cooperation of the Nordic distilleries.

DOUBLE GOLD FOR TEERENPELI SINGLE MALT WHISKIES

In the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition, Teerenpeli Distillery’s KULO and Aged 15 Years both achieved a whopping 98/100 points and the Gold Outstanding mention. In addition, PALO and LÄNKI both received silver with 93 and 92 points. This was the second IWSC Gold Outstanding mention for KULO. Three of the award-winning whiskies have been launched after the IWSC Worldwide Whiskyproducer award Teerenpeli Distillery recieved in 2020. It is an indication of the preservation of the quality level of the distillery products.

This year’s IWSC jury evaluated KULO as follows:

„A luscious bouquet of rich caramel, butterscotch, cocoa, and pears. The sweet palate bursts with flavors of honey, sherry, raisins, baking spice, and dates, leading to a Glorious finish of stand-out complexity.”

International Wine & Spirits Competition 2024

GOLD 98 / 100 pts – Teerenpeli Kulo 50,7 %, Aged 7 years in 100 % Sherry casks.

GOLD 98 / 100 pts – Teerenpeli Aged 15 Years 54,9 %, Bourbon & Sherry cask matured limited edition.

SILVER 93 / 100 pts – Teerenpeli Palo 46 %, Gently peated 100 % sherry cask maturated single malt whisky.

SILVER 92/100 pts – Teerenpeli Länki 46 %, 100 % Bourbon cask matured single malt – Helsinki Airport Exclusive.

AWARD NEWS FROM JAPAN

Asia’s biggest whisky competition, the Tokyo Whisky & Spirit Competition, also brought good news to Teerenpeli Distillery. KULO won gold for the third year in a row and LAHJA, launched only on the Japanese market, achieved silver.

“We are happy to hear about the news from Japan! KULO’s three successful years in a row means a lot to us. We hope that more and more Japanese whisky lovers will find handmade Finnish Single Malt whiskies,“

says Anssi Pyysing, founder and CEO of Teerenpeli Brewery & Distillery. Pyysing especially emphasizes the importance of the staff’s professionalism and commitment in the achievements.

Tokyo Whisky & Spirit Competition 2024

GOLD medal – Teerenpeli Kulo 50,7 %, Aged 7 years in 100 % Sherry casks.

SILVER medal Teerenpeli Lahja 58,5, %, Aged 9 years in Ex-Islay Bourbon Cask, limited edition single cask release for Japanese market – Sold out / Japan Exclusive

Teerenpeli single malt whiskies are available in Teerenpeli restaurants, Alko, travel & retail sales at Helsinki Airport and the Baltic Sea, and export markets in Europe, the USA and Japan. Teerenpelin Distillery’s products are produced with renewable energy. More information on teerenpeli.com and teerenpelidistillery.com.