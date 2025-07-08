The Falkland Collection stellt ihren ersten Whisky vor

Heute stellt sich mit The Falkland Collection ein neuer unabhängiger Abfüller aus Schottland vor. Das junge Unternehmen ist in der königlichen Stadt Falkland, unterhalb der Lomond Hills im Königreich Fife, beheimatet, und somit nur 200 Meter vom Falkland Palace entfernt, in dem König Jakob IV. 1494 Bruder Jon Cor mit der ersten dokumentierten Destillation von „Aqua Vitae“ beauftragte.

Ihre erste Abfüllung ist ein Speyside Single Malt, gereift in wiederbefüllten Oloroso-Sherryfässern aus Jerez, Spanien, und ohne Kühlfiltrierung und mit 45 % Vol.. The Falkland Collection ist ab sofort für Handel und Vertrieb auf der Website unter https://www.falkland1494.com/ erhältlich. Mehr Informationen finden Sie auch in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung, die wir erhalten haben:

THE FALKLAND COLLECTION LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER WHISKY

A bold new chapter in Scotch whisky begins where the story first started; today Falkland Whisky proudly announces their inaugural release from Speyside – honouring the historic roots of Scotch whisky and offering a fresh perspective for modern whisky drinkers.

The Falkland Collection has launched their first-ever bottling The Falkland Collection Speyside Single Malt* – a bright and expressive Speyside single malt, aged in re-fill Oloroso sherry casks from Jerez, Spain. The first in a brand-new collection aims to bring approachable, quality whisky to enthusiasts around the world.

Carefully curated through long-standing relationships with distilleries, The Falkland Whisky Collection brings together single malts that offer both complexity and accessibility. Available to trade & stockists now, the whisky can be enjoyed neat, with water, or in a carefully crafted cocktail – Falkland Whisky is aimed to suit any occasion.

A RENOWNED REGION

The first-ever Falkland Whisky is a Speyside single malt carefully selected for its rich and full-bodied character. Known for its well-rounded profi le and elegant malts, Speyside whisky offers both structure and complexity. The region’s relatively mild climate and soft water sources contribute to the smooth and refined character of this dram.

Only the finest sherry casks were meticulously sourced from bodegas in Jerez, a region known for its wine making heritage, and chosen to enhance this Speyside expression’s depth. The interaction between the liquid and the seasoned wood elevates the drinking experience, bringing a balance of richness and vibrancy.

A CONTEMPORARY CLASSIC FROM HISTORIC SOIL

Steeped in legend and craftsmanship, The Falkland Whisky Collection draws inspiration from the very place where Scotch whisky’s earliest records begin – the royal burgh of Falkland, beneath the Lomond Hills in the Kingdom of Fife.

Just 200 yards from Falkland Palace, where King James IV in 1494 famously commissioned Friar Jon Cor for the first recorded distillation of „aqua vitae,“ the Falkland Whisky collection brings Scotland’s proud distilling legacy into the present day.

The Falkland Whisky team offered their thoughts on the launch:

“Our mission is to honour the roots of Scotch whisky by making it more accessible and engaging for a new generation. Falkland has always been a place of significance in Scotland’s whisky story and we’re very honoured to be bottling whisky here.”

“Our first release from Speyside really can be enjoyed neat, with water or in a delicious cocktail – the goal is to make The Falkland Collection attractive to whisky lovers all over the world. Those who are looking to broaden their horizons and enjoy a collection of the best approachable and affordable Single Malts, however they like to drink it.”

As the first-in-series, The Falkland Collection Speyside Single Malt marks the beginning of a journey that will take whisky lovers across Scotland’s regions and flavours. Each bottle carries the soul of its origin, curated with care and bottled in the birthplace of Scotch whisky.

The Falkland Collection is available for trade and stockists to enquire on their website now at: https://www.falkland1494.com/