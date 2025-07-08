Stauning zum 20-jährigen Jubiläum im neuen Design

Ungeachtet des Ausstiegs von Diageo, die Anfang des Jahres das Beteiligungs-Programm Distill Ventures beendeten (wir berichteten), feiert die dänische Brennerei Stauning ihren 20. Geburtstag. Zu diesem Jubiläum präsentiert die Destillerie das neue Design ihrer Abfüllungen, das zuerst bei den Abfüllungen R.Y.E. und Høst eingesetzt wird. Bis 2026 soll es dann auch im gesamten Sortiment eingeführt werden.

Inspiriert von der Schlichtheit dänischen Designs soll die neue Identität auch Staunings Philosophie „Vom Korn bis zum Glas“ widerspiegeln. Die neue Flasche zeigt klare, architektonische Linien. Das aktualisierte Markensymbol erzählt die Geschichte der neun Gründer anhand von neun markanten Linien und einem zentralen Kornmotiv.

Alex Munch, Mitbegründer von Stauning Whisky, sagte:

“This is a significant moment for Stauning – a distillery that began 20 years ago as a wild idea among friends and has grown into one of the world’s most acclaimed New World whisky producers.

“Our new look honours classical whisky cues while reflecting our future – thoughtful, design-led and defiantly Danish.”