The GlenAllachie veröffentlicht dritte Edition der Sinteis Serie

Fasstark mit 57,4% vol Alkoholstärke abgefüllt, aus einer Kombination von French Virgin Oak und Oloroso Sherry Casks (jeweils Vollreifung) komponiert, 11 Jahre alt und in UK um 76 Pfund erhältlich (den deutschen Preis kennen wir noch nicht) – das sind die Eckdaten des neuen GlenAllachie Sintesis Part III, der heute in Schottland erschienen und schon bald auch in Deutschland erhältlich ist.

Wir werden Sie dann natürlich noch gesondert informieren, aber hier erst einmal die informative Pressemitteilung der Speyside-Destillerie:

The GlenAllachie adds third edition to Sinteis Series

The GlenAllachie Distillery today, Thursday 26th February, has launched the third edition in its popular Sinteis Series (pronounced sin-teesh) – a 2014 French Virgin Oak & Oloroso Sherry Cask Matured Speyside single malt Scotch whisky.

The GlenAllachie Sinteis Part III marks a new evolution for the series, following the debut 2014 Chinquapin Virgin Oak and Pedro Ximénez release and the 2015 Scottish Virgin Oak and Oloroso Sherry second edition – which won Best Scotch Speyside Single Malt 12 Years and Under at the World Whiskies Awards 2026. This 11-year-old limited edition expression is matured in a carefully balanced combination of French Limousin virgin oak and Oloroso sherry casks, revealing indulgent layers of flavour, where the bold meets the beloved.

The French virgin oak casks are crafted from Limousin oak sourced from the forests of central France, prized for their wide grain structure, which encourages greater interaction between spirit and wood. Medium charred, medium toasted and air-dried for 15 months before hosting The GlenAllachie spirit, the oak imparts notes of honey and orange peel with gentle spice and subtle earthy undertones.

This is balanced by the rich influence of Oloroso sherry, which brings layers of dried fruit, dark chocolate, and gentle spice. Together, these casks create a harmonious, complex whisky in which sweetness, depth, and structure are seamlessly integrated.

First introduced in April 2025, The Sinteis Series focuses on a dual-cask approach, exploring the relationship between bold, expressive virgin oak barrels and traditional sherry casks.

Named after the Scottish Gaelic word for synthesis, and accompanied by the tagline “Two distinct casks. One harmonious synthesis”, the Sinteis Series is the concoction of Master Blender Billy Walker, whose 53-year career continues to push the boundaries of modern Scotch whisky-making while respecting core traditions.

“We’re very proud to present the third edition of The Sinteis Series. Our Sinteis range sits at the heart of our maturation programme and allows us to reimagine the familiar, exploring how different kinds of virgin oak, paired with the familiarity of sherry casks can unlock extraordinary depth and character. Following two successful previous releases, there was naturally a bit of pressure with this one. As a team we decided that French Limousin virgin oak was the perfect choice. Its beautifully distinct character harmonises exceptionally with the oloroso sherry profile that we know and love, resulting in a herbaceous, fruit-filled dram that evolves with every sip.”

Sinteis Part III is bottled at a cask strength of 57.4%, with natural colour and without chill filtration, preserving the full character of the dual-cask maturation. Each release in the Sinteis Series is a limited-edition bottling distinct in its own right.

The premium packaging, created by in-house designer and Scottish artist Kayley Barbour, features a hand-drawn motif inspired by French virgin oak, showcasing interwoven and finely detailed branches and roots. The limited-edition design is accented with light red foil, lending warmth and subtle richness, resulting in a refined and contemporary representation of craftsmanship and origin. The bespoke presentation box features a wood grain texture, paying homage to the importance of oak throughout this series.

Tasting Notes

Colour: Burnished Mahogany

Nose: Orange zest, nutmeg and dried orchard fruits, with honeycomb, maraschino cherries, mocha and crystallised brown sugar.

Taste: Heather honey, spiced orange and baked apple, followed by winter truffle, muscovado sugar and cinnamon, with hazelnuts and mocha on the finish.

The GlenAllachie Sintesis Part lIl, 2014 French Virgin Oak & Oloroso Sherry Cask Matured, is available with a UK RRP of £75.99 from The GlenAllachie Distillery and online at www.theglenallachie.com from February 26. It will become available globally in the coming weeks.

For more information on The Sinteis Series, visit www.theglenallachie.com.