The Single Cask mit Charity-Abfüllung zugunsten von The Drinks Trust

Der unabhängige Abfülller The Single Cask veröffentlicht zusammen mit The Drinks Trust eine Charity-Abfüllung innerhalb seiner Family Series. Die Wohltätigkeitsorganisation arbeitet für Menschen, die im Getränke- und Gastgewerbebereich tätig sind, The Drinks Trust bietet ihnen Dienstleistungen wie finanzielle Unterstützung, Unterstützung des Wohlbefindens und Branchenschulungen an. Der „Ultra Rare“-Single-Cask-Whisky kommt aus der Teaninich Distillery und reifte in einem Madeira wine barrel. Die Charity-Abfüllung kostet £79 und wird am Montag, den 26. August, über die Website von The Single Cask veröffentlicht. Der gesamte Erlös geht an The Drinks Trust.

Mehr zu dieser Abfüllung in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung, die wir von The Single Cask erhalten haben:

THE SINGLE CASK ANNOUNCE CHARITY BOTTLING IN SUPPORT OF THE DRINKS TRUST

The Single Cask – home to a warehouse in Glenrothes of over 3000 casks – has collaborated with drinks and hospitality charity The Drinks Trust to release an ‘Ultra Rare’ single cask whisky from Teaninich Distillery. Priced at £79.00, the charity bottling will be released via The Single Cask website on Monday 26th August with all proceeds to support The Drinks Trust.

Born from The Single Cask’s Family Series, the 10-year-old bottling from Teaninich Distillery is 1 of only 54 bottles, finished in a Madeira wine barrel and falls under The Single Cask’s ‘Playful’ mood category. The striking label design merges casks with pineapples to highlight the fruity notes in the whisky, while using bright colours to bring a sense of happiness, inclusiveness and a warmth.

The ‘Ultra Rare’ whisky has been taste-tested by The Single Cask’s expert team of Taste Masters; bright copper in colour with a fresh, fruity nose of passion fruit, drizzled in honey syrup. In taste it’s sweet blossom honey, with a citrus tang of blood orange, delicate spice, orange zest, and crème brûlée. Full tasting notes can be found on The Single Cask’s website: https://www.thesinglecask.co.uk/

The whisky bottler recently took on the challenge of demystifying whisky flavour as they relaunched their brand. By using five mood categories, whisky fans can quickly navigate to whichever whiskies they are in the mood for. Every one of the 3000 casks in The Single Cask’s Glenrothes warehouse fits within one of their five mood categories: Cheerful, Playful, Bold, Curious and Easy-going.

The Drinks Trust is a charity dedicated to the drinks and hospitality workforce. It strives to empower the drinks industry and offers services including financial assistance, wellbeing support and industry training. In 2023, The Drinks Trust supported over 5,400 beneficiary acts and spent nearly £720,000 on support services.

Jan Damen, General Manager at The Single Cask, said:

“Charities like The Drinks Trust offer outstanding support to our industry. We are very proud of our collaboration and delighted to help wherever we can. We love working with inspiring people doing good for the drinks industry and that’s exactly what The Drinks Trust does. The Single Cask only bottles exciting and entertaining whiskies worth talking about, and this ‘Ultra Rare’ release is definitely worth talking about!”

Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust added:

“Our collaborations with donors, including The Single Cask, are rapidly evolving and enabling the delivery of crucial funds and services to our beneficiaries facing hardship. These partnerships also assist businesses in achieving their CSR goals, benefiting the entire industry and raising the charity’s profile, allowing us to extend our reach and impact even further. We couldn’t be more grateful to The Single Cask team for their generous support.”

The Single Cask pride themselves on bottling only the most outstanding, characterful, and distinctive single casks of whisky. The company values the distinct personality and cherishes the individuality of every single cask – celebrating whiskies that start conversations through their irresistible attraction: https://www.thesinglecask.co.uk/