The Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery bringt Filey Bay STR Finish Batch #4 auf den Markt

Die vierte Ausgabe des beliebten Whiskys aus der The Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery ist ab heute, Samstag, im Laufe des Tages auf der Webseite der Brennerei verfügbar. Der mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllte Filey Bay STR Finish Batch #4 kostet dort 65 Pfund.

Wir haben die Infos zu ihm aus einer Mail der Destillerie an uns zusammengefasst:

New Whisky: Filey Bay STR Finish Batch #4

Following on from the award winning previous batches, this latest release continues the hallmark of primary maturation in ex-bourbon casks, followed by a meticulous secondary maturation in STR (Shaved, Toasted, Re-Charred) ex-red wine casks, giving this whisky its rich colour and red fruit flavours.

„The key difference between Filey Bay STR Finish Batch #4 and previous batches is the increased time in cask, both ex-bourbon and STR.

This release delivers much more red fruit and greater depth, showing clear development of both this style, and our whisky as a whole.

This is partly down to the whisky being built around older stocks but also reflects the quality of these unique and beautiful casks”. Joe Clark – Whisky Director

Not only is Filey Bay STR Finish one of our most awarded in the UK, it’s also an absolute favourite of our US customers. Filey Bay STR Finish Batch #3 performed extremely well in prestigious competitions across the pond last year, scooping up Platinum at the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards, and Gold at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition.

Tasting Notes

Hints of summer berries, vanilla ice cream, orange chocolate, and toasted oak. The citrus and caramel notes from the ex-bourbon casks seamlessly intertwine with the red fruits of the STR ex-red wine casks, creating a complex yet approachable whisky. There’s a sweet and oaky spiciness reminiscent of a fantastic glass of Spanish red wine.

