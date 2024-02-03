The Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery bringt Filey Bay STR Finish Batch #4 auf den Markt

Die vierte Ausgabe des beliebten Whiskys aus der The Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery ist ab heute, Samstag, im Laufe des Tages auf der Webseite der Brennerei verfügbar. Der mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllte Filey Bay STR Finish Batch #4 kostet dort 65 Pfund.
Wir haben die Infos zu ihm aus einer Mail der Destillerie an uns zusammengefasst:
New Whisky: Filey Bay STR Finish Batch #4
Following on from the award winning previous batches, this latest release continues the hallmark of primary maturation in ex-bourbon casks, followed by a meticulous secondary maturation in STR (Shaved, Toasted, Re-Charred) ex-red wine casks, giving this whisky its rich colour and red fruit flavours.
Not only is Filey Bay STR Finish one of our most awarded in the UK, it’s also an absolute favourite of our US customers. Filey Bay STR Finish Batch #3 performed extremely well in prestigious competitions across the pond last year, scooping up Platinum at the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards, and Gold at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition.
Tasting Notes
Hints of summer berries, vanilla ice cream, orange chocolate, and toasted oak. The citrus and caramel notes from the ex-bourbon casks seamlessly intertwine with the red fruits of the STR ex-red wine casks, creating a complex yet approachable whisky. There’s a sweet and oaky spiciness reminiscent of a fantastic glass of Spanish red wine.
