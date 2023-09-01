Neu: Filey Bay IPA Finish Batch #2

Whisky und Bier sind auch in der Maturation eine schöne Paarung, das haben schon viele Destillerien in Zusammenarbeit mit Brauereien bewiesen. Auch die Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery hat sich in diese Riege eingereiht, mit dem Filey Bay IPA Finish, der schon im Vorjahr erschienen ist.

Nun hat die englische Brennerei nachgelegt – mit dem Filey Bay IPA Finish Batch #2, der ab heute erhältlich ist. Mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt, ist er ab heute zum Preis von 65 Pfund im Destillerieshop erhältlich, wird aber wohl auch den Weg nach Deutschland finden.

Hier das, was die Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery zum Filey Bay IPA Finish Batch #2 zu sagen hat:

Introducing Filey Bay IPA Finish Batch #2

There are only a handful of IPA Finished whiskies available around the world and none with a story quite as fresh as ours (literally). We work closely with our sister brewery, Wold Top, to disgorge and refill the whisky and beer in minutes and hours, rather than weeks and months. This is the second batch of Filey Bay IPA Finish and Barrel Wave together, using the same casks as the first generation – see the graphic below for the lifecycle of these casks (and beyond).

Whisky to beer to whisky

The first maturation in these ex-Bourbon casks yields our light and fruity Filey Bay Flagship.



The cask is quickly refilled (on the same day) with Wold Top’s award-winning Scarborough Fair IPA, which matures for around 14 months, extracting the creamy, vanilla notes from the wood whilst leaving hops and apple notes behind.



Disgorged, the beer is bottled as Wold Top Barrel Wave, and once more the casks are immediately (same day) filled with ex-bourbon matured whisky. Over a final maturation, the whisky draws out those delicious slightly zesty IPA flavours; think green apples, pear drops and lemon cake.

Barrel Wave 2023

Alongside Filey Bay IPA Finish Batch #2, you can also buy Wold Top Brewery’s Barrel Wave barrel aged beer. Only a limited number of bottles are ever made and it makes a fantastic accompaniment to the single malt whisky