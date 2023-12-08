Adelphi bringt Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery Moscatel Cask #3054

In der Adelphi Selection (der unabhängige Abfüller, dem auch die Brennerei Ardnamurchan gehört), hat eine Einzelfassabfüllung der Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery auf den Markt gebracht – ein fünfjähriger Whisky aus dem Moscatel-Fass. Der Whisky, der Teil des Adelphi 30th Anniversary Release ist, wird nicht in der Destillerie selbst, sondern nur von Adelphi-Händlern erhältlich sein (ob Deutschland einige der 330 Flaschen davon erhalten wird, können wir nicht sagen, werden die Info aber im Fall der Fälle selbstverständlich nachreichen).
Hier die Info, die die Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery dazu ausgesendet hat:
Adelphi Selection & Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery
We are delighted to announce a landmark Independent Bottling of our whisky by the highly acclaimed bottler Adelphi for their 30th Anniversary.
Adelphi has a long and fascinating history winding all the way back to 1826, but it wasn’t until 1993 when they emerged as an Independent Bottler and began sourcing and bottling casks it’s also when they forged a long-term friendship and working relationship with the legendary whisky writer Charles Maclean who is still their chief nose to this day.
In 2014 after several years of planning, they opened Ardnamurchan Distillery, just two years before we started distilling here in Yorkshire.
Key Details:
Adelphi Selection
Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery
Moscatel Cask #3054
Single Cask, 330 bottles
48% abv
Part of the Adelphi 30th Anniversary Release series
Exclusively available only from Adelphi Selection Stockists – see below for a list
(Please note: this whisky is not available from our distillery)