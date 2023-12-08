Adelphi bringt Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery Moscatel Cask #3054

In der Adelphi Selection (der unabhängige Abfüller, dem auch die Brennerei Ardnamurchan gehört), hat eine Einzelfassabfüllung der Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery auf den Markt gebracht – ein fünfjähriger Whisky aus dem Moscatel-Fass. Der Whisky, der Teil des Adelphi 30th Anniversary Release ist, wird nicht in der Destillerie selbst, sondern nur von Adelphi-Händlern erhältlich sein (ob Deutschland einige der 330 Flaschen davon erhalten wird, können wir nicht sagen, werden die Info aber im Fall der Fälle selbstverständlich nachreichen).

Hier die Info, die die Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery dazu ausgesendet hat:

Adelphi Selection & Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery

We are delighted to announce a landmark Independent Bottling of our whisky by the highly acclaimed bottler Adelphi for their 30th Anniversary.

Adelphi has a long and fascinating history winding all the way back to 1826, but it wasn’t until 1993 when they emerged as an Independent Bottler and began sourcing and bottling casks it’s also when they forged a long-term friendship and working relationship with the legendary whisky writer Charles Maclean who is still their chief nose to this day.

In 2014 after several years of planning, they opened Ardnamurchan Distillery, just two years before we started distilling here in Yorkshire.

Key Details:

Moscatel Cask #3054

Single Cask, 330 bottles

48% abv

Part of the Adelphi 30th Anniversary Release series

Exclusively available only from Adelphi Selection Stockists – see below for a list

(Please note: this whisky is not available from our distillery)

“This beautiful cask displays an incredible bright fruitiness alongside a soft sweetness that brings out some of the very best characteristics of the cask as well as our distillery.

Adelphi and Ardnamurchan Distillery’s values chime instinctively with our own, sharing the same production principles of quality and flavour, centred around sustainable whisky production.

To be the first English whisky bottled by such a renowned bottler and to collaborate on such a special bottling for their 30th Anniversary is just tremendous and absolutely cause for celebration.” Joe Clark, Whisky Director

Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery