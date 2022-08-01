Neu: Filey Bay Yorkshire Day 2022 Special Release

Für uns Kontinentaleuropäer leider nur vor Ort in der Brennerei oder mit britischer Adresse erhältlich: Die Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery legt auch in diesem Jahr eine Sonderabfüllung zum Yorkshire Day 2022 auf. Der Filey Bay Yorkshire Day 2022 stammt aus ex-Oloroso-, ex-Moscatel- und ex-Bourbonfässern und ist ab sofort zum Preis von 85 Pfund erhältlich. Abgefüllt ist er übrigens mit 55% vol.

Hier alles Wissenswerte zu dieser speziellen Abfüllung:

Filey Bay Yorkshire Day 2022 Special Release

Happy Yorkshire Day! It’s the 1st of August and so it’s time for our third annual ‚Yorkshire Day‘ Special Release.

Good things happen in threes

Filey Bay Yorkshire Day 2022 brings together three casks types. From the ex-Oloroso casks come rich flavours of dried fruit and spices. The ex-Moscatel maturation imparts honey and sweetness. And lastly, the ex-Bourbon casks balance and soften these big sherry notes.

Exclusive to the distillery

A small number of casks were carefully chosen by our Whisky Director for this release and gently married together to create the 1500 bottles here at the distillery. It’s a really distinctive release and one we hold close to our hearts.



We launched it on Saturday as part of our annual open weekend and it was great to hear the tasting notes straight away. Don’t panic if you couldn’t make it though – there are plenty of bottles still available. As a distillery exclusive, you’ll only find this new release at the distillery shop here in Hunmanby and we’ve also added a limited number to our website which are available to purchase now by clicking any of the blue buttons in this email.

From field to bottle

As with every Filey Bay Whisky, Filey Bay Yorkshire Day 2022 is made from field to bottle by us here on the North Yorkshire Coast. Using 100% homegrown barley and water sourced from beneath our farm, it’s not just made in Yorkshire, it’s made of Yorkshire.

„Filey Bay Yorkshire Day 2022 offers a rare glimpse into some of our oldest whisky and our best casks. The ‚Yorkshire Day‘ series has built a great following and as such it’s one of my favourite ones to search for in the warehouse. Ex-Oloroso and ex-Moscatel sherry matured whisky is married with some of our best ex-Bourbon casks to create a rich, complex whisky that is completely different from our house style.“ Joe Clark, Whisky Director, 2022

Tasting Notes: Rich and spicy with flavours of dried fruits, cinder toffee, boiled sweets and orange zest.

Casks: Ex-Oloroso, Ex-Moscatel and Ex-Bourbon

70cl, 55% vol, £85

European Deliveries

Due to current trade restrictions, our couriers have had to suspend European deliveries for the time being. We hope this will be resolved soon and will update our website when we have more news. If this affects you, please contact us on info@spiritofyorkshire.com.