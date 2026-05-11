Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery kündigt ersten 10 Jahre alten Single Malt an

Die Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery darf in diesem Jahr ihr zehnjähriges Bestehen begehen, und wird dies mit ihrem „Open Weekend“ am 1. und 2. August feiern. An diesem Wochenende wird sie auch ihren 10 Jahre alten Single Malt veröffentlichen. Über diese kommende Abfüllung ist bis jetzt allerdings nur die Auflage bekannt. 200 Flaschen des Filey Bay 10 Year Old Single Cask – Decade of Distilling sind dann verfügbar. Diese sind exklusiv im Rahmen der Masterclasses während des „Open Weekend“ erhältlich. Diese Tasting sind auf 50 Teilnehmende pro Session begrenzt. Sie finden am 1. und 2. August jeweils um 13:00 Uhr und 15:00 Uhr statt. Die Tickets kosten jeweils £250, und sind über die Website der Brennerei erhältlich.

David Thompson, Co-Founder von Spirit of Yorkshire, über die Masterclasses:

“Be among the first to both sample and take home our Decade of Distilling Single Cask – the first 10-year-old age-stated Yorkshire whisky. This single cask whisky was distilled and casked in the summer of 2016. Presented in a special box and available exclusively at this masterclass, it demonstrates how our distillery style has matured over the past decade.”

“During our very special Decade of Distilling masterclasses, participants can look forward to more than an hour of drams, conversation and discussion about our first 10 years of production, alongside tastings that reflect our journey from maturing malt to our latest release, Decade of Distilling.”

Die vollständigen Details zur Einzelfass-Abfüllung des Filey Bay 10 Year Old Single Cask – Decade of Distilling, die im Sommer 2016 destilliert und zur Reifung in ein noch nicht näher bezeichnetes Fass gefüllt wurde, folgen zu gegebener Zeit.