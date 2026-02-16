Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery mit zwei neuen Filey Bay Abfüllungen

Die Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery veröffentlicht zwei neue Filey Bay Abfüllungen, die gemeinsam mit Filey Bay Flagship nun Kernsortiment bilden. Die beiden neuen Whisky sind selbstverständlich, dem Konzept „From field to bottle“ der Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery entsprechend, Single Estate Malt Whiskys.

Filey Bay Moscatel Sherry Cask, mit 47,3 % Vol. abgefüllt, reifte in ehemaligen Moscatel-Sherryfässern und soll Aromen von in Schokolade getauchten Orangenscheiben, gerösteten Nüssen, Karamell, Honig und Aprikose bieten.

Filey Bay STR Red Wine Cask kommt ebenfalls mit 47,3 % Vol. in die Flaschen, und reifte, wie der Name es vermuten lässt, in einer Kombination „shaved, toasted and re-charred ex-red wine casks“. Die Aromen des Single Malts sind mit Keks, Marzipan, Bonbons und roten Früchten beschrieben.

Joe Clark, Whisky Director der Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, kommentierte die neuen Abfüllungen des Kernsortiments so:

“Since 2020, we have steadily released batches of whisky, which we have fondly referred to as our ‘finishes’. This range has been a major part of showcasing the breadth of flavour from our distillery and highlighting different flavour profiles through the use of various cask types. They’ve been poured at every show, tasting and tour, and featured in hundreds of reviews and dozens of competitions, winning some very prestigious medals along the way.”

“Each batch for one of these finishes typically combined 16–20 casks, primarily matured in bourbon and then aged for between 8–24 months in the second cask type. With each batch, the average age of the whisky being bottled increased, preserving its key characteristics while adding more complexity over time. The two standout favourites in these batches were whiskies finished in Moscatel and STR casks, so we decided to mark our first decade by committing more spirit to these cask types, making them a permanent part of our core range, and giving all three whiskies a stunning new look.”

“Like Flagship, these whiskies are made using a solera-like system – the romantic term – or fractional blending, the less romantic one. They are built on predominantly full-term matured stocks married with some of our finishing stocks. This allows us to adjust certain characteristics during cask selection and marrying, ensuring you always get a delicious, balanced whisky that expresses the character of the distillery and the flavour profile our customers love. Balance is crucial in every whisky we release.”