Neues Filey Bay Double Oak Bottling aus der Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery

Der neue Filey Bay erscheint in einer Auflage von 2000 Flaschen und ist in UK um 75 Pfund erhältlich

Die Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery erweitert ihre Range um eine neue und limitierte Double Oak Abfüllung: der Filey Bay Double Oak #2 ist ein mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllter Single Malt der zunächst in ex-Bourbon Casks reifte und dann ein Finish in neuen und leicht ausgekohlten Eichenfässern erhielt.

Kommentar des Whisky Director, Joe Clark, meinte dazu:

These special casks imbue our whisky with some really amazing and exciting flavours, pronounced fruity notes and soft, sweet, nutty, bread-like flavours. Double Oak #1 was exceptionally well received and I’ve no doubt that Double Oak #2 will be too.

From a selection of over 100 ex-bourbon casks laid down in 2018, only a handful were selected for re-racking. I was looking for key characteristics that would work well with the virgin oak casks – light and fresh with elevated malty and creamy profiles and with fewer spicy notes. After assembling a beautiful batch of whisky, this was then reduced in strength to 50% ABV and racked into brand new virgin white oak casks from Kentucky.

In UK ist der neue Filey Bay Double Oak #2 in einer Auflage von 2000 Flaschen um je 75 Pfund erhältlich.

SourceThe Whisky Business
Neu: The Singleton of Glen Ord 40yo – eine Inspiration für die Entdeckung des „sensorischen Maximalismus“

