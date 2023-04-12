Neues Filey Bay Double Oak Bottling aus der Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery

Die Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery erweitert ihre Range um eine neue und limitierte Double Oak Abfüllung: der Filey Bay Double Oak #2 ist ein mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllter Single Malt der zunächst in ex-Bourbon Casks reifte und dann ein Finish in neuen und leicht ausgekohlten Eichenfässern erhielt.

Kommentar des Whisky Director, Joe Clark, meinte dazu:

These special casks imbue our whisky with some really amazing and exciting flavours, pronounced fruity notes and soft, sweet, nutty, bread-like flavours. Double Oak #1 was exceptionally well received and I’ve no doubt that Double Oak #2 will be too.

From a selection of over 100 ex-bourbon casks laid down in 2018, only a handful were selected for re-racking. I was looking for key characteristics that would work well with the virgin oak casks – light and fresh with elevated malty and creamy profiles and with fewer spicy notes. After assembling a beautiful batch of whisky, this was then reduced in strength to 50% ABV and racked into brand new virgin white oak casks from Kentucky.