Turntable Blending House startet neue Collaborative Series mit einer Zusammenarbeit mit der Starward Distillery

Turntable Blending House erweitert das Portfolio seiner interessanten Blends mit der Collaborative Serie – und startet diese mit einer Zusammenarbeit mit der australischen Starward Distillery. Die auf 3.300 Flaschen limitierte Serie ist ab sofort erhältlich. Der Blend setzt sich aus Whiskys aus der Starward Distillery, von Caol Ila, Inchgower und North British zusammen.

Turntable Blending House Teams Up with Starward Whisky for Groundbreaking Collaboration

Captivating fusion of North and South offers a fresh take on whisky blending

Glasgow, November 28th, 2023 –– In an exciting move, whisky blender Turntable has announced a one-of-a-kind partnership with acclaimed Australian distillery Starward, with the pair collaborating on a new limited-edition blend.

The inaugural release in Turntable’s new series of special collaborative blends follows the Glasgow brand’s remarkable success with three special- edition whiskies and three core expressions earlier this year.

“From the moment we started Turntable, we had an idea about working with New World whiskies in the pursuit of flavour. Our friends at Starward Distillery in Melbourne have been producing outstanding Australian single malt whisky for over 15 years, and for this blend we wanted to create something that showcased their style – ex- Australian wine casks – but gave a new dimension.”

“Combining the sweeter wine casks with the smoke and salt of Islay, and working with some older grains and Speyside single malts to provide additional depth and complexity, has been a lot of fun. We cannot wait to hear people’s reaction.” Turntable Co-founder Ally Stevenson

The Turntable x Starward blend will grace the shelves of UK specialist retailers and also make its presence felt in key European markets such as Germany, France, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Further afield, Turntable partners in Canada, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and Hong Kong are set to receive an allocation of the unique liquid.

“Whisky drinkers can look forward to a characterful blend that hopefully encompasses the best of both Scottish and Australian traditions,” predicted Turntable Co-founder Gordon Stevenson. “Combining the sweeter wine casks with the smoke and salt of Islay, and working with some older grains and Speyside single malts to provide additional depth and complexity, has been a lot of fun. We cannot wait to hear people’s reaction.”

The special bottling features a unique label design featuring constellations from the northern and southern hemispheres whose UV ink illuminates in the dark.

This collaborative liquid will be produced in a quantity ranging of 3,300 bottles, ensuring its status as a collector’s item.

For those seeking a fresh whisky experience that pushes boundaries and offers a blend of diverse whisky cultures, the limited-edition Turntable x Starward blend will be unmissable.