West Midland Distillery veröffentlicht 5 Erstausgaben – zwei davon bereits ausverkauft

Wie schon im März für heute angekündigt, veröffentlicht die West Midland Distillery ihre ersten fünf Whiskys. Der Single Malt English Whisky Bourbon Quarter Cask und der Single Malt English Whisky Oloroso Quarter Cask sind bereits ausverkauft, im Webshop der Brennerei sind aber noch der Single Malt English Whisky Caribbean Rum Cask, der Single Malt English Whisky First Fill Bourbon Cask und der The Matriarch – Single Malt English Whisky erhältlich (letztere Abfüllung ist ein Blend aus allen vier anderen Bottlings, die hier wiederum die Familienmitglieder der Besitzerfamilie repäsentieren)- alle zu einem Preis von 79 Pfund.

Die West Midland Distillery gibt es seit 2017, seit März 2025 in einem neuen und größeren Gebäude (wir berichteten hier). Man brennt auf den vier Copper Pot Stills namens Doris, Lenny, Patricia and Sharon.

Hier noch einige Infos zu den noch erhältlichen Abfüllungen:

Single Malt English Whisky – Caribbean Rum Cask – 53.2%vol – 70cl

Barley: Laureate – Yeast: Kveik Hornindal & Hercules

Full maturation in a Plantation Rum Cask

Nose – Sweet, Tropical fruits, Caribbean spice, Rum Funk

Palate – Sugar rolled tropical fruits, vanilla, spices

Single Malt English Whisky – Bourbon First Fill Cask – 52.1%vol – 70cl

Barley: Laureate, Plumage Archer – Yeast: EC1118 & Kveik Voss

Originally matured in a Bordeaux Cask, it was moved after several months to a Bourbon cask, as we felt it was getting too tannic. This short time in a Wine Cask has however given it an extra dimension of character and the almost full maturation in a subsequent Bourbon Cask has married with it perfectly.

Nose – Caramel, Vanilla, Spice, honey

Palate – Caramel, Spice, crème brûlée, soda float.

Single Malt English Whisky – The Matriarch – 51.9%vol – 70cl

The Mother bottling, blending the four sibling casks together. Made for our past Matriarch Shaz.

A Single Malt blend of the 4 single casks – Oloroso, Bourbon first fill, Bourbon quarter casks and Rum Cask.

Nose – Sweet Caramel running through the middle, deepened with spice, dried fruit and flashes of tropical fruit.

Palate – Backbone of caramel and vanilla from the Bourbon Casks, which is given complexity of dried fruit and spice from the Oloroso, and is balanced by the sweetness and tropical highlights of the Rum Cask.

It twists and turns like a twisty turney thing!