Neu ab Samstag: The Epicurean Three Wood Finish von Douglas Laing

Mit einem neuen Lowland Blended Malt erfreut uns der unabhängige Abfüller Douglas Laing ab morgen, Samstag: der Epicurean Three Wood Finish stammt aus drei verschiedenen Fassarten (welche dafür für das Finish verwendet wurden und welche für die Erstreifung, ist nicht ausdrücklich angegeben): Bourbon-Fässer, Sherry-Fässer und Virgin Oak. Der in Fassstärke mit 54,1% vol abgefüllte Whisky ist auf 1920 Flaschen limitiert und trägt einen UVP von77 Euro.

Das haben wir von Douglas Lang als Info für Sie erhalten:

DOUGLAS LAING LAUNCHES LIMITED EDITION EPICUREAN LOWLAND MALT SCOTCH WHISKY:

The Epicurean Three Wood Finish: A Masterclass in Versatility

Douglas Laing & Co. proudly unveils The Epicurean Three Wood Finish, a limited-edition celebration of cask craft and Lowland spirit. Bottled at a natural cask strength of 54.1% and offered in a run of just 1,920 bottles, this Small Batch release reaffirms The Epicurean’s status as the Master of Versatility.

In this exceptional bottling, three distinct wood types unite to create a Whisky of remarkable depth and character:

Virgin Oak introduces bold spice and toasted richness.

introduces bold spice and toasted richness. Bourbon casks add smooth layers of vanilla and honey’d sweetness.

casks add smooth layers of vanilla and honey’d sweetness. Sherry casks impart a luxurious fruitiness and mellow warmth.

Together, these casks create a harmonious Lowland Malt that is as complex as it is compelling.

Tasting Notes:

Nose: Bright citrus, vanilla cream and toasted oak, with honey’d sweetness and hints of dried fruit and nutty spice.

Palate: Silky and layered with vanilla, baking spice, baked apple and golden syrup. Rich Sherry fruit adds depth and warmth.

Finish: Long, smooth and gently spiced with lingering notes of toffee, dark fruits and a soft oak dryness.

Presented with a premium foiled label, this non-coloured, and non-chill-filtered release speaks to The Epicurean’s commitment to authenticity and quality.

The Epicurean Three Wood Finish is a spirited showcase of how wood defines Whisky – and how versatility defines The Epicurean.

Chloe Wood, Brand Manager commented:

“Our belief is that flavour is shaped throughout the Whisky-making journey, but it is in maturation where it truly comes to life. The Epicurean Three Wood Finish is a testament to this, with layers of richness, spice, and sweetness intertwining to create a wonderfully versatile Lowland Malt. This limited-edition release showcases the art of wood and Whisky in perfect harmony, reinforcing The Epicurean’s reputation as the Master of Versatility.”

The Epicurean Three Wood Finish is available in select markets around the world, retailing for £65.00 / €77.00.