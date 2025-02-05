Mittwoch, 05. Februar 2025, 19:06:54
Suche
HintergrundLowlandsWhisky im Bild

Whisky im Bild: Wemyss Malts stellt neue Fasslager fertig (2 Bilder)

4000qm Lagerfläche sind nun fertiggestellt und können Fässer aufnehmen,

Wemyss Family Spirits, das Familienunternehmen hinter der Kingsbarns Distillery und als unabhängiger Abfüller Wemyss Malts tätig, hat über LinkedIn die Fertigstellung der neuen Warehouses für die Fasslagerung bekanntgegeben. Ein Viertel der Lagerfläche wird vermietet.

Hier zwei Bilder und was Wemyss Family Spirits dazu sagt:

We’re thrilled to confirm construction of our scotch whisky maturation warehouses in Fife are now complete & waiting for our barrels to move in !

The development consists of four cells of 1,000m2 each and there is one available to let. Please be in touch if of interest.

(Bilder von Wemyss Family Spirits)

Vorheriger Artikel
Sansibar Whisky bringt 25-jährigen Blended Scotch Whisky von C. Dully Selection nach Deutschland
Nächster Artikel
Serge verkostet: Benriach, Teil zwei

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbung -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Ready to drink News

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2025 Whiskyexperts GmbH

 