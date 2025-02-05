Whisky im Bild: Wemyss Malts stellt neue Fasslager fertig (2 Bilder)

Wemyss Family Spirits, das Familienunternehmen hinter der Kingsbarns Distillery und als unabhängiger Abfüller Wemyss Malts tätig, hat über LinkedIn die Fertigstellung der neuen Warehouses für die Fasslagerung bekanntgegeben. Ein Viertel der Lagerfläche wird vermietet.

Hier zwei Bilder und was Wemyss Family Spirits dazu sagt:

We’re thrilled to confirm construction of our scotch whisky maturation warehouses in Fife are now complete & waiting for our barrels to move in !



The development consists of four cells of 1,000m2 each and there is one available to let. Please be in touch if of interest.