Whiskyfun: Serge und Angus verkosten Caol Ila (Fèis Ìle 2021 Session 4)

Von Bruichladdich gestern zieht der virtuelle Fèis Ìle Zirkus heute weiter nach Caol Ila, in den Nordosten der Insel. Mit dabei auch Serge Valentin und Angus MacRaild, die heute neun Abfüllungen aus der Brennerei im Besitz von Diageo verkosten.
Caol Ila ist ja als Destillerie eher hype-befreit, aber man kann wohl unwidersprochen sagen, dass man sich eher schwer tut, einen schlechten Whisky von dort zu finden. Und das scheint auch die Verkostung von heute zu beweisen, wo es eigentlich keinen Ausreißer nach unten gibt, dafür einige nach oben:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Caol Ila 12 yo 2008/2020 (50%, Roger’s Whisky Co, PX octave finish, cask #318691B)
|86
|Caol Ila 11 yo 2009/2020 (58.8%, Elixir Distillers ‚The Single Malts Of Scotland‘, cask #317838, hogshead, 300 bottles)
|90
|Caol Ila 1983/2015 (43%, Samaroli, barrel, cask #1461, 250 bottles)
|93
|Caol Ila 40 yo (44.9%, Hunter Laing, The Kinship Edition No.2, refill American hogshead, 2019)
|93
|Caol Ila 10 yo 2010/2021 (52.9%, Thompson Brothers, 500 bottles)
|86
|Caol Ila 10 yo 2010/2021 (58.2%, Watt Whisky, hogshead, 326 bottles)
|87
|Caol Ila 15 yo 2005/2021 (57.5%, Gordon & MacPhail Connoisseur’s Choice for The Whisky Exchange, cask #301507, refill sherry hogshead, 266 bottles)
|89
|Caol Ila 1977 (63.8%, Gordon & MacPhail ‚CASK‘, 1980s)
|91
|Caol Ila 19 yo 1974/1994 (61.1%, Signatory Vintage, cask #12566, 380 bottles)
|93