Yamazaki 25 Years Old wird bei International Spirits Challenge 2026 ausgezeichnet – Suntory Spirits gewinnt „Japanese Whisky Producer of the Year“

The House of Suntory freut sich über mehrere Auszeichnungen bei der diesjährigen International Spirits Challenge 2026 – so zum Beispiel den Hauptpreis, die „Trophy“ für den Yamazaki 25 Years Old, zweimal Doppelgold und 20 Goldmedaillen. Zudem wurde Suntory Global Spirits nun schon zum siebten Mal in Folge als „Japanese Whisky Producer of the Year“ ausgezeichnet.

Mehr über die vielen Preise bei der ISC 2026 in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung, die wir für die Lesbarkeit etwas gekürzt haben:

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The House of Suntory’s Yamazaki 25 Years Old Awarded Trophy in the Japanese Whisky Category at International Spirits Challenge 2026 and Suntory Spirits Named Japanese Whisky Producer of the Year

This marks the fourth consecutive year Yamazaki has earned a Trophy in the Japanese Whisky category

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Suntory Global Spirits, a world leader in premium spirits, today announced that The House of Suntory’s Yamazaki Single Malt Whisky 25 Years Old has been awarded a Trophy at the International Spirits Challenge (ISC) 2026, the competition’s highest honor in the Japanese Whisky category. The award marks the fourth consecutive year a Yamazaki whisky has received this accolade.

Hidemichi Takaki, Blender, Suntory Spirits Limited, holding the Trophy, alongside Shinji Fukuyo, Chief Blender, The House of Suntory. Photo Credit: Casey Gutteridge

Why is Yamazaki 25 Years Old’s International Spirits Challenge 2026 win significant?

This latest achievement marks the fourth consecutive year that Yamazaki has earned the competition’s honor in the Japanese Whisky category: Yamazaki 25 Years Old in 2023, Yamazaki 12 Years Old in 2024, and Yamazaki 18 Years Old in 2025.

This achievement reinforces Yamazaki’s position among the world’s premier spirits and underscores Suntory Global Spirits‘ leadership in exceptional whisky.

The recognition also reinforces the importance of upholding the Japanese Whisky standards set by the Japan Spirits & Liqueurs Makers Association, standards that help protect the authenticity, heritage and craftsmanship behind the category. As the association’s logo begins to roll out across The House of Suntory’s authentic Japanese Whisky products, consumers will have an easier way to identify whiskies that meet these standards.

„Yamazaki 25 Years Old was first introduced in 1999, and in 2021 we evolved the whisky to more intentionally express Tsukuriwake — the diversity of our whisky‑making — and Tsukurikomi — the refinement and mastery behind our craft. Seeing Yamazaki 25 Years Old receive this prestigious recognition today is profoundly meaningful for our entire team. It affirms the continuity of our craftsmanship across generations and our unwavering commitment to creating whiskies that honor Yamazaki’s legacy while continuing to evolve.“ Suntory Chief Blender, Shinji Fukuyo

The International Spirits Challenge is one of the industry’s most prestigious competitions, judged by a panel of world-renowned experts who assess spirits for quality, balance, and character.

International Spirits Challenge judges noted:

„There’s a reason Yamazaki is so widely accepted as a global benchmark in quality whisky. The combination of texture and fruitiness, the multiple layers – it has everything happening within it to make me want just a little bit more.“

What other notable awards did The House of Suntory win?