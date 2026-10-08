Yamazaki 25 Years Old wird bei International Spirits Challenge 2026 ausgezeichnet – Suntory Spirits gewinnt „Japanese Whisky Producer of the Year“

The House of Suntory freut sich über mehrere Auszeichnungen bei der diesjährigen International Spirits Challenge 2026 – so zum Beispiel den Hauptpreis, die „Trophy“ für den Yamazaki 25 Years Old, zweimal Doppelgold und 20 Goldmedaillen. Zudem wurde Suntory Global Spirits nun schon zum siebten Mal in Folge als „Japanese Whisky Producer of the Year“ ausgezeichnet.
Mehr über die vielen Preise bei der ISC 2026 in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung, die wir für die Lesbarkeit etwas gekürzt haben:
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The House of Suntory’s Yamazaki 25 Years Old Awarded Trophy in the Japanese Whisky Category at International Spirits Challenge 2026 and Suntory Spirits Named Japanese Whisky Producer of the Year
This marks the fourth consecutive year Yamazaki has earned a Trophy in the Japanese Whisky category
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Suntory Global Spirits, a world leader in premium spirits, today announced that The House of Suntory’s Yamazaki Single Malt Whisky 25 Years Old has been awarded a Trophy at the International Spirits Challenge (ISC) 2026, the competition’s highest honor in the Japanese Whisky category. The award marks the fourth consecutive year a Yamazaki whisky has received this accolade.
Why is Yamazaki 25 Years Old’s International Spirits Challenge 2026 win significant?
- This latest achievement marks the fourth consecutive year that Yamazaki has earned the competition’s honor in the Japanese Whisky category: Yamazaki 25 Years Old in 2023, Yamazaki 12 Years Old in 2024, and Yamazaki 18 Years Old in 2025.
- This achievement reinforces Yamazaki’s position among the world’s premier spirits and underscores Suntory Global Spirits‘ leadership in exceptional whisky.
- The recognition also reinforces the importance of upholding the Japanese Whisky standards set by the Japan Spirits & Liqueurs Makers Association, standards that help protect the authenticity, heritage and craftsmanship behind the category. As the association’s logo begins to roll out across The House of Suntory’s authentic Japanese Whisky products, consumers will have an easier way to identify whiskies that meet these standards.
The International Spirits Challenge is one of the industry’s most prestigious competitions, judged by a panel of world-renowned experts who assess spirits for quality, balance, and character.
International Spirits Challenge judges noted:
„There’s a reason Yamazaki is so widely accepted as a global benchmark in quality whisky. The combination of texture and fruitiness, the multiple layers – it has everything happening within it to make me want just a little bit more.“
What other notable awards did The House of Suntory win?
- In addition to this top accolade, Hakushu 18 Years Old Peated Malt and Hakushu 25 Years Old each earned Double Gold medals, further underscoring the exceptional quality and strength of The House of Suntory portfolio.
- Suntory Spirits also earned recognition as Producer of the Year in the Japanese Whisky category for the seventh consecutive year