„12 Lots of Bourbon“ Auktion zu Ehren des 250. Geburtstags der USA – und als Unterstützung für Veteranen

Ab sofort und bis Ende des Jahres stellt die Kentucky Bourbon Country Auction, von Industrieveteran Andrew Varga in Lousiville, Kentucky gegründet, „12 Lots of Bourbon“ vor, um damit Veteranen über die Bob Woodruff Foundation zu unterstützen. Die 12 Lots sind besondere Flaschen und Erlebnisse rund um Bourbon, die bei einer Auktion am 13. Februar in Louisville versteigert werden – so ist das erste Lot „Freedom“, eine eklusive Einladung zu einer Elijah Craig single-barrel selection Experience bei der Heaven Hill Distillery. Den vollen Auktionskatalog wird es dann ab Mitte Januar zum Download geben.

Mehr zur Auktion und zu den Aktivitäten der KBCA finden Sie hinter dem obenstehenden Link, unten haben wir für Sie die Pressemitteilung wiedergegeben, die uns aus den USA für Sie erreichte:

Kentucky Bourbon Country Auction & Celebration Lauches „12 Lots of Bourbon“

“Freedom” is First Auction Lot, in Honor of America’s 250th Anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Dec. 23, 2025) — The Kentucky Bourbon Country Auction & Celebration (KBCA) today announced the launch of the “12 Lots of Bourbon,” a festive and historic countdown revealing the rare bourbon bottles, barrels and experiences that will be auctioned during its inaugural event on Presidents’ Day Weekend, Feb. 13–15, 2026.

Between now and the end of the year, KBCA will unveil 12 outstanding lots of the many prestigious bourbons to be auctioned in a spirited nod to the classic „12 days of Christmas,“ culminating with the twelfth lot announcement upon the arrival of 2026, America’s 250th anniversary year. More lots will be announced up until the event culmination in February.

“The 12 Lots of Bourbon campaign is about more than simply revealing the hard-to-find, once-in-a-lifetime bourbons that people will have the opportunity to taste and own at our event. It’s about telling the story of bourbon with the same excitement as a kid awaiting Christmas and celebrating our native spirit as a uniquely American art that honors the values that have shaped our nation for nearly 250 years.” Andrew Varga, KBCA Founder

The First Lot of Bourbon

The “First Lot of Bourbon,” entitled “Freedom,” pays tribute to the most fundamental American value and sets the tone for a series of extraordinary offerings rooted in history and craftsmanship.

The Freedom lot features an exclusive Elijah Craig single-barrel selection experience at Heaven Hill Distillery, inviting the winning bidder to step inside one of Kentucky’s most storied bourbon houses and participate in the deeply personal art of barrel selection. The experience includes guided tastings with distillery experts and the chance to choose a barrel for bottling, a rare opportunity for collectors and bourbon enthusiasts alike.

Elijah Craig is widely credited as the “Father of Bourbon” for allegedly being the first to age whiskey in new, charred oak barrels. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey was recently named Whisky Advocate’s Whisky of the Year, further elevating the significance of this “First Lot of Bourbon” and reinforcing its place among the most prestigious offerings in American whiskey.

“Elijah Craig stands as an enduring symbol of American craftsmanship and ingenuity. We are honored to showcase what this brand stands for at the Kentucky Bourbon Country Auction with this unforgettable experience that embodies freedom, tradition and the time-honored spirit that connects us all.” Max Stefka, Associate Vice President of Global Whiskey Brands, Heaven Hill

Proceeds from the KBCA will benefit the Bob Woodruff Foundation, supporting veterans, service members and their families, reinforcing the event’s mission to honor America’s native spirit while giving back to those who have protected its freedoms.

About the Kentucky Bourbon Country Auction

The Kentucky Bourbon Country Auction and Celebration is a first-of-its-kind gathering honoring Kentucky’s bourbon legacy while giving back to the heroes who protect our nation. Founded in Louisville by Andrew Varga, a longtime spirits industry executive, the inaugural KBCA committee includes bourbon industry luminaries, authors and executives such as America’s CEO- Chief Entertaining Officer Tim Laird and Lori Laird, former PriceWeber VP, Executive Creative Director Larry Profancik and brand strategist Henrietta Pepper. KBCA unites distilleries, chefs and bourbon enthusiasts for three unforgettable days of tastings, events and philanthropy, all “for the greater great.”