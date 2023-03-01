13. Vintage Abfüllung des Writers‘ Tears Cask Strength Whiskey erschienen

Aus Irland erhielten wir die Nachricht, dass die Ausgabe 2023 des Writers‘ Tears Cask Strength Whiskey erschienen ist – mit einer Limitation auf 8700 Flaschen, wobei davon 1800 Flaschen für die USA vorgesehen sind. Kostenpunkt der neuen Ausgabe, die mit 54,8% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt wurde: 150 Euro.

Hier alle Infos inklusive der Tasting Notes:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Release of 13th (2023) Vintage Writers’ Tears Cask Strength Whiskey

13th Release of the prestige Writers’ Tears Cask Strength whiskey is limited to 8,700 bottles worldwide (1,800 USA & 6,900 RoW)

Carlow, Ireland – 1 March 2023: The 13th edition of the prestige Writers’ Tears Cask Strength whiskey from Walsh Whiskey, Amber Beverage Group’s centre of whiskey excellence, has been released. This super-premium, cask strength whiskey is a unique marriage of triple-distilled, aged Single Pot Still and Single Malt Whiskey, natural non-chill filtered and aged in American Oak Bourbon barrels. The 2023 vintage is bottled at 54.8% ABV. Each bottle is individually numbered and carries the signature of Writers’ Tears creator – Bernard Walsh.

The 2023 release is limited to 8,700 bottles. The prestige whiskey is for sale across selected markets worldwide, with 1,800 bottles destined for the USA and 6,900 bottles allocated to markets across the rest of the world, including Canada, Ireland, France, the UK, South Africa and Asia.

Announcing this year’s cask strength release, Writers’ Tears creator and co-founder of Walsh Whiskey, Bernard Walsh, said:

“What’s rare is wonderful and triple-distilled cask strength whiskey is just that. Rarer still, unique in fact, is a premium blend of aged Single Pot Still, beautifully balanced by aged Single Malt. We take great pride in commending this full-bodied, flavoursome release to whiskey drinkers the world over”.

Stockists and distributors of Writers’ Tears internationally can be identified through the search function on the Walsh Whiskey website – Buy | Writers‘ Tears | Premium Irish Whiskeys (walshwhiskey.com). The RRP is USD$160/ €150.

Tasting Notes to the 2023/ 13th Vintage of Writers’ Tears Cask Strength Whiskey:

Nose: Sweetness – crème caramel and wild honey.

Taste: Salted caramel-dipped almonds, sweet floral notes, roasted hazelnuts.

Finish: Toasted oak and ginger spice.