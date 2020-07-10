PR: Walsh Whiskey Community sammelt €16,000 für Kleinkinder mit schweren Krankheiten

Anfang Juni durften wir über den Start einer Charity-Aktion von Walsh Whiskey, Hersteller von Writer’s Tears und The Irishman, berichten – nun ist diese Aktion, bei der sich Bernard und Rosemary Walsh, die Gründer von Walsh Whiskey, für die Finanzierung von 1.000 Stunden häuslicher Pflege von schwerkranken Kinder unter 5 Jahren 16.000 € aufzubringen, mit der Übergabe des entsprechenden Schecks an die Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation zu Ende gegangen. Und natürlich wollen wir auch darüber wieder mit der entsprechenden Presseaussendung informieren:

Walsh Whiskey Community Successfully Raises €16,000 for Seriously Ill Children Under 5

International Walsh Whiskey community raises €16,000 in just over month to fund 1,000 homecare hours for young children with highly complex medical conditions and their families, through the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation.

10 July, 2020 – Carlow, Ireland: The international Walsh Whiskey Community has successfully raised funds to support 1,000 nursing hours, in just over a month, for the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation www.jackandjill.ie in support of seriously ill children under 5 years old and their families. To raise the money, Bernard & Rosemary Walsh, founders of Walsh Whiskey (Writers’ Tears & The Irishman), set up a raffle and donated their personal collection of all 9 vintages of Writers’ Tears Vintage Cask Strength, super-premium whiskey produced since 2011. When bottled later this year, the 2020 vintage will be added to the prize which was won by Liam Boland from Dingle in the draw broadcast on Facebook Live last night.

Donations were made by people buying raffle tickets on Eventbrite from countries across the world, including Australia and the US. To ensure 100% of all donations made went directly to Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, Walsh Whiskey have covered all Eventbrite fees to reach the target of €16,000 for 1,000 hours of nursing care.

The COVID_19 Pandemic is creating serious financial trouble for many charities, including the renowned Jack & Jill Foundation. The Foundation provides specialised nursing care for very young children with highly complex medical and life-threatening conditions, for whom life is uncertain and every day is a challenge.

Thanking everyone who took part, Bernard Walsh said:

“Rosemary and I are very grateful to everyone in the wider Walsh Whiskey community that supported these children and their families. The raffle is now concluded, but people who missed it can still donate directly to the Jack & Jill Foundation at www.jackandjill.ie/how-you-can-help/donate.”

Commenting on behalf of the Jack & Jill Foundation, Carmel Doyle, CEO said: