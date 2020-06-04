PR: Walsh Whiskey engagiert sich für Pflegestunden für schwerkranke Kinder

Bernard und Rosemary Walsh, die Gründer von Walsh Whiskey (Writers ‚Tears & The Irishman), haben verpflichtend erklärt, für die Finanzierung von 1.000 Stunden häuslicher Pflege von schwerkranken Kinder unter 5 Jahren 16.000 € aufzubringen. Die COVID-19-Pandemie bereitet vielen Wohltätigkeitsorganisationen, einschließlich der renommierten Jack & Jill Foundation, ernsthafte finanzielle Probleme. Die Stiftung bietet spezialisierte Pflege für sehr kleine Kinder mit schweren Lernschwierigkeiten, von denen einige eine ungewisse oder kurzfristige Zukunft haben.

Als erste in einer Reihe von Maßnahmen, die Summe von 16.000 € zu erreichen, stellen Bernard und Rosemary Walsh aus ihrer persönliche Sammlung einen kompletten Satz von 10 Writers‘ Tears Cask Strength für eine Verlosung zur Verfügung. Diese Verlosung findet am Donnerstag, dem 9. Juli 2020 statt. Die Teilnehmer der Verlosung haben die Möglichkeit, dieses Set mit dem Kauf eines Loses in Höhe von 16 Euro zu gewinnen. Tickets für die Verlosung können unter www.eventbrite.ie/e/writers-tears-cask-strength-raffle-in-aid-of-the-jack-jill-foundation-tickets-106754166586 erworben werden. Alle weiteren informationen zu dieser Aktion von Bernard und Rosemary Walsh finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung, die uns heute erreichte und die wir hier sehr gerne mit Ihnen teilen:

Walsh Whiskey Commits to Raise 1,000 Nursing Care Hours/ €16,000 for Seriously Ill Children Under 5 Years

Appeal made to international whiskey community to help raise €16,000/ $17,000 USD/ £14,000 STG to fund 1,000 homecare hours as COVID_19 impacts on Jack & Jill Foundation

First event is a raffle for Bernard & Rosemary Walshs’ personal collection of a complete set of 10 Writers’ Tears Vintage Cask Strength, super-premium, triple-distilled whiskeys.

Each ticket sold will buy 1 hour of special home nursing care and respite for a child and family supported by The Jack & Jill Foundation.

4 June, 2020 – Carlow, Ireland: Bernard & Rosemary Walsh, the founders of Walsh Whiskey (Writers’ Tears & The Irishman), have declared the company’s commitment to raise €16,000/ $17,000 USD/ £14,000 STG to fund 1,000 hours of homecare for seriously ill children under 5 years of age. The COVID_19 Pandemic is creating serious financial trouble for many charities, including the renowned Jack & Jill Foundation www.jackandjill.ie. The Foundation provides specialised nursing care for very young children with severe learning difficulties, some of whom have uncertain or short-term futures.

Walsh Whiskey will undertake a range of initiatives during 2020. The first event is the Facebook Livestream raffling of Bernard & Rosemary Walsh’s personal collection of a complete set of Writers’ Tears Vintage Cask Strength, super-premium, triple-distilled whiskeys on Thursday 9th July 2020. The complete collection of 10 bottles would be worth at least between €1,500 and €2,000 at auction, however participants in the raffle will have the chance to win it and support the Jack & Jill Foundation for just €16 per ticket. Each ticket sold will buy 1 hour of special home nursing care and respite for a child and family supported by The Jack & Jill Foundation.

Tickets for the raffle can be bought at: www.eventbrite.ie/e/writers-tears-cask-strength-raffle-in-aid-of-the-jack-jill-foundation-tickets-106754166586

The collection comprises 10 bottles representing every vintage released to date between 2011 and 2019 and including a bottle of the, yet to be released, 2020 Vintage. Each bottle is signed personally by both Bernard and Rosemary Walsh, presented in an individually stylised case and with personal letters of thanks to the winners from both the Walsh’s and Carmel Doyle, CEO of The Jack & Jill Foundation. If the winner is based in Ireland they will have the option of meeting Bernard and Rosemary when they collect their prize.

The complete collection of 10 bottles would be worth at least between €1,500 and €2,000 at auction, however participants in the raffle will have the chance to win it and support the Jack & Jill Foundation for just €16 per ticket. Each ticket sold will buy 1 hour of special home nursing care and respite for a child and family supported by The Jack & Jill Foundation.

Calling on supporters of Writers’ Tears & The Irishman to help provide nursing care for very ill children under 5 years old, Bernard Walsh said: “There is nobody more deserving of our support than these children and The Jack & Jill Foundation that supports them. Rosemary and I hope is that the community that supports our whiskeys in over 50 countries worldwide, will now help us to support these very young children and their families, in whatever way they can. The raffle is one option, but people can also donate directly at www.jackandjill.ie/how-you-can-help/donate.”

Commenting on behalf of the Jack & Jill Foundation, Carmel Doyle, CEO said: “While our fundraising has been flattened with so much cancelled by Covid-19, the families we support rely on us more than ever. I want to thank Bernard and Rosemary Walsh for spearheading this international community effort which will fund home nursing care hours and respite for our Jack & Jill families. So from our community to yours, thank you all so much.”

Details of the ‘Complete Writers’ Tears Cask Collection’ (10 bottles) raffle and other fundraising activity will be posted on www.walshwhiskey.com and on social media (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).