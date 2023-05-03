„A Dram of History“: Eine Führung durch die Whisky-Geschichte Edinburghs

Mit der Holyrood Distillery öffnete 2019 die erste Malt Whisky Brennerei seit fast 100 Jahren. Der Whisky und seine Herstellung hatte innerhalb Schottlands Hauptstadt in vergangenen Zeiten allerdings einen gewichtigeren Stellenwert. Wer mehr über diese Zeit erfahren möchte: The Real Mary King’s Close bietet innerhalb des Whisky-Monats Mai speziell kuratierten „A Dram of History“-Führungen an. Mehr zu dieser Tour finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung, die uns der Veranstalter zusendete, sowie auf seiner Website.

Raise a glass to Edinburgh’s history

Celebrate Whisky Month this May at The Real Mary King’s Close

The Real Mary King’s Close is celebrating Whisky Month this May with specially curated ‘A Dram of History’ tours. The underground attraction is inviting you on an exclusive historical tour and whisky tasting experience underneath Edinburgh’s iconic Royal Mile.

The one-hour interactive history tour will be rounded off with a crafted whisky tasting led by local experts with over 15 years of industry knowledge, allowing you to sample the best Scotland has to offer. Guests will discover the secrets of Edinburgh’s illicit stills, learn about the origins of ‚usquebaugh‘ (water of life) and why Mary King’s Close was at the centre of its thriving and bustling trade.

On ‘A Dram of History’, visitors will have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of a former resident, journey back in time and explore the rooms, streets, and spaces which now lie underneath the vibrant Old Town of Edinburgh.

Paul Nixon, General Manager at The Real Mary King’s Close, said:

“Whisky is so ingrained within Scottish culture and is celebrated in Edinburgh and by whisky lovers all over the world. We are so excited to play a part in the festivities and delve into the history of our national drink whilst of course having a few drams – responsibly!

“Here at The Real Mary King’s Close we are passionate about storytelling and creating unique experiences which transport our guests into special moments in time. We love sharing tales about Edinburgh’s rich past and we can’t wait to welcome everyone on A Dram of History tour.”

Tours will be running throughout May, every Friday and Saturday at 5.15pm, 5.45pm and 6.15pm. Tickets are £39.50pp. Pre-booking is strongly recommended as places are limited. Over 18’s only.

For more information and bookings please visit:

https://bookings.realmarykingsclose.com/book/a-dram-of-history—may-2023/140