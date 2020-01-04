Samstag, 04. Januar 2020, 16:48:34
HintergrundSchottlandLowlandsPR

PR: “Binns Clock” in Edinburgh wird für die Johnnie Walker Experience restauriert

Die berühmte Auslegeruhr an der Ecke Princes Street und Hope Street in Edinburgh erstrahlt bald wieder in altem Glanz

Glenallachie for whic

Die berühmte Auslegeruhr an der Ecke Princes Street und Hope Street in Edinburgh wird im Rahmen der Fertigstellung der Johnnie Walker Experience von Fachleuten liebevoll restauriert und soll danach Teil des Besucherzentrums sein.

Diageo, das Unternehmen hinter Johnnie Walker und zahlreichen Destillerien in Schottland, hat uns dazu einige Bilder sowie eine englischsprachige Pressemitteilung gesendet, die wir gerne für Sie hier teilen:

Restoration of one of Edinburgh’s best-loved clock gets underway

The famous cantilever clock on the corner of Edinburgh’s Princes Street and Hope Street is to be lovingly restored as part of the project to create the Johnnie Walker Princes Street global visitor attraction in the heart of Scotland’s capital.

The clock has been dormant over recent years after being allowed to fall into disrepair, but it will now be brought back to life as part of investment in the Johnnie Walker Princes Street visitor experience.

Expert clockmakers from one of the UK’s leading specialist heritage clock restoration companies, Cumbria Clock Company, have been commissioned to dismantle the timepiece so it can be taken to their workshop and fully restored to its original glory.

Known locally as the “Binns Clock” after the former department store that first installed it in 1960, the clock became renowned as a meeting point for Edinburgh residents, particularly as a romantic rendezvous point for people going on dates.

Ewan Andrew, Diageo President of Global Supply and Procurement, said:

“We are really excited to be working with the skilled craftspeople from Cumbria Clock Company to carefully restore the clock and bring it back into use. It is such an important part of the cityscape and is so fondly regarded by Edinburgh locals that it will be great to reinstate it as it used to be.

“With the restoration we want the Johnnie Walker Princes Street clock to once more become an iconic meeting place for the people of Edinburgh.”

Mark Crangel, the clockmaker from Cumbria Clock Company who is overseeing the restoration, said:

“We repair, maintain and conserve public clocks all over the world, from the largest clocks in the UK to local church clocks – but every clock has its own story.

“It’s great to be working on this clock because it is such a well-known landmark in Edinburgh. It’s not worked for a while now and with a lot of moving parts, so it will be a demanding job but it will be incredibly satisfying to see the clock working again as it did when it was first installed 60 years ago.”

The clock had fallen into disrepair over a number of years, including the hand painted highland figures that march out of the clock to mark the hour and half hour falling out of use. The restoration will see the mechanical procession of pipers brought back into use to once again mark the time on the corner of Edinburgh’s most famous thoroughfare.

Work is well underway to meticulously restore the building at 146 Princes Street with many of its beautiful heritage features preserved where possible and integrated into the visitor experience.

Diageo is currently investing over £185 million in Scotch whisky experiences in Scotland, the biggest single investment programme ever seen in the whisky tourism sector. As well as the Edinburgh location, the company is also investing to transform its existing 12 distillery visitor attractions across Scotland and a £35 million investment to reopen the iconic distilleries of Port Ellen and Brora.Whisky from Diageo’s distilleries all over Scotland contribute to Johnnie Walker, but four distilleries – Glenkinchie, Cardhu, Caol Ila and Clynelish – will be linked directly to the Johnnie Walker venue in Edinburgh, representing the ‘four corners of Scotland’ and the regional flavour variations crucial to the art of whisky-making.  Together these sites will create a unique Johnnie Walker tour of Scotland, encouraging visitors to the capital city to also travel to the country’s extraordinary rural communities.

Whiskyexperts Twitter
Vorheriger ArtikelWhiskyfun: Angus verkostet zwei alte Glen Grant von Signatory

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Blends

Letzte Woche! Drei Game of Thrones-Whiskys von Johnnie Walker zu gewinnen!

Alle drei begehrten GoT-Whiskys von Johnnie Walker im Set zu gewinnen!
Weiterlesen
Blends

Mitmachen und die drei Game of Thrones-Whiskys von Johnnie Walker gewinnen!

Alle drei begehrten GoT-Whiskys von Johnnie Walker im Set zu gewinnen!
Weiterlesen
Blends

Winter is coming: Gewinnen Sie die drei Game of Thrones-Whiskys von Johnnie Walker!

Alle drei begehrten GoT-Whiskys von Johnnie Walker im Set zu gewinnen!
Weiterlesen
Markt

Mit Diageos „What’s Your Whisky“ den Lieblings-Single Malt entdecken

Künstliche Intelligenz soll dabei helfen, den persönlich passenden Whisky zu finden
Weiterlesen
Video

Video: Edinburgh by air

Kommen Sie mit in und über die Hauptstadt Schottlands
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

Dr. Jim Beveridge von Queen als Officer des Order of The British Empire ausgezeichnet

Der Master Whisky Maker von Johnnie Walker erhält eine hohe Ehrung
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

JJCorryIW Button
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
GaG Partnerbutton
Whiskyhaus Button
Whiskybotschaft Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Button Kirsch Whisky
Kaspar Button
Bruichladdich 125×125

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

PR: “Binns Clock” in Edinburgh wird für die Johnnie Walker Experience restauriert

Hintergrund
Die berühmte Auslegeruhr an der Ecke Princes Street und Hope Street in Edinburgh erstrahlt bald wieder in altem Glanz
Weiterlesen

Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet zwei alte Glen Grant von Signatory

Speyside
31 und 50 Jahre alt sind die beiden Abfüllungen, und sie werden fantastisch bewertet...
Weiterlesen

Fremde Federn (78): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Highlands
Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen

Noch bis Montag! Drei Game of Thrones-Whiskys von Johnnie Walker zu gewinnen!

Blends
Ihre letzte Chance, alle drei begehrten GoT-Whiskys von Johnnie Walker im Set zu gewinnen!
Weiterlesen

Nc’nean Distillery erreicht £1,000,000-Ziel in der Crowdfunding-Kampagne

Highlands
£1,040,128 hat man eingenommen - die Kampagne bleibt aber für Stretch Goals geöffnet
Weiterlesen

Whisky im Bild: Ben Nevis (5 Bilder)

Highlands
Die Highland-Destillerie liegt am Fuß des namensgebenden Bergs (der höchste in Schottland) fast auf Meereshöhe...
Weiterlesen

The English Whisky Company mit Exklusivabfüllung für Harvey Nichols

England
Der getorfte und zur Gänze in einem Burgunderfass gereifte Whisky kann mit UK-Lieferadresse auch online bestellt werden
Weiterlesen

Spectrum News: Bericht über die und aus der texanischen Treaty Oak Distillery (mit Video)

Hintergrund
Die Brennerei westlich von Austin legt Wert auf regionale Grundzutaten für die Produktion
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WA-September 2019

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Januar 2020: The Glenlivet 18yo

Exclusiv
Mag das neue Jahr auch manch Neuerung, Änderung oder Modifikation bringen. Unsere Whiskys des Monats müssen auch 2020 die bekannten und bewährten Kriterien erfüllen....
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Dezember 2019: Mackmyra Svensk Whisky

Exclusiv
In manchen Monaten reicht eine einzige Abfüllung nicht aus, um den Whisky des Monats zu küren. Manchmal muss es schon eine ganze Destillerie sein....
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats November 2019: Die Flora & Fauna Serie

Exclusiv
Rar, selten, hochpreisig: An die Premiumisierung im Bereich Whisky haben wir uns mittlerweile gewöhnt. Und auch zur Super-Premiumisierung werden wir noch ein Verhältnis aufbauen....
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Serge verkostet: Junge Destillerien

England
Ein interessantes Tasting-Paket hat Serge Valentin zum Start in das neue Jahrzehnt zusammen geschnürrt. In der Verkostung finden...
Weiterlesen

Whisky im Bild: Ben Nevis (5 Bilder)

Highlands
Die Highland-Destillerie liegt am Fuß des namensgebenden Bergs (der höchste in Schottland) fast auf Meereshöhe...
Weiterlesen

Fremde Federn (78): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Highlands
Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X