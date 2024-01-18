Angel’s Envy bringt die Cellar Collection – Abfüllungen 1-3 jetzt in den USA erhältlich

Angel’s Envy Bourbon ist ja auch in unseren Ländern bei verschiedenen Händlern erhältlich – die Cellar Collection, deren erste drei Flaschen jetzt erschienen sind, gibt es aber nur in den USA, und auch dort nur in 30 Bundesstaaten. Die Auflage des Dreiersets: 8.000 Stück, der Preis: 399 Dollar für 3x375ml.

Die drei Abfüllungen des Kentucky Straight Bourbon haben jeweils ein besonderes Finish erhalten: in Oloroso Sherry Casks, Tawny Port Wine Barrels und in Madeira Casks. Mehr dazu nachfolgend in der Presseaussendung von Angel’s Envy:

ANGEL’S ENVY® UNVEILS CELLAR COLLECTION SERIES VOLUMES 1-3, MARKING THE FIRST TIME THREE WHISKEYS FROM ITS HIGHLY ACCLAIMED CELLAR COLLECTION ARE BEING RERELEASED AND SHOWCASED SIDE-BY-SIDE

ANGEL’S ENVY’S Cellar Collection Series includes three fortified wine-finished bourbons – Oloroso Sherry Casks, Tawny Port Wine Barrels, and Madeira Casks.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ANGEL’S ENVY®, the Louisville-based distiller that produces finished whiskeys, today announces Cellar Collection Series Volumes 1-3. This exclusive release showcases three 375ml bottles from the highly acclaimed Cellar Collection, each featuring ANGEL’S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbons finished in distinctive fortified wine casks. The Cellar Collection Series includes ANGEL’S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks, ANGEL’S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Tawny Port Wine Barrels, and ANGEL’S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Madeira Casks. It is the first time any whiskey from the Cellar Collection has been rereleased to the public.

The Cellar Collection Series is available at select retailers in the U.S., including the ANGEL’S ENVY distillery in downtown Louisville. Encased in volumes one through three, the packaging is reminiscent of premium books and features a new metallic design exclusive to the Cellar Collection. Only 8,000 units will be available for purchase, reflecting the rarity of the exquisite liquids inside that tell a cohesive story.

„The Cellar Collection Series provides a tasting experience by comparing and contrasting the fortified wine finishes of these special whiskeys side-by-side. Limited in nature, our first three Cellar Collections eluded many fans – the Cellar Collection Series is a second chance to savor them for the first time.“ Owen Martin, Master Distiller at ANGEL’S ENVY

Launched in 2019, the Cellar Collection is ANGEL’S ENVY’S special release program led by Master Distiller Owen Martin. ANGEL’S ENVY values long-standing whiskey traditions and innovates to uncover what’s next, and the Cellar Collection has embodied this ambition. The Cellar Collection whiskeys have pushed the boundaries of the category and received critical acclaim.

Each expression within the Cellar Collection Series offers a unique tasting experience. ANGEL’S ENVY recommends sipping the expressions chronologically to enjoy the whiskies at their fullest potential.

ANGEL’S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks (100-proof; 50% ABV): With a sweet nose featuring hints of raisin and hazelnut, this bourbon has an oak-forward palate, distinct dryness from the sherry, and finishes with a shift from sweetness to lingering floral. ANGEL’S ENVY recommends sipping the expression neat.

ANGEL'S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Tawny Port Wine Barrels (111.6-proof; 55.8% ABV): Boasting a nose of dry fruit and oak, this bourbon delivers black pepper, toasted nuts, delicate cinnamon spice, and a light, lingering finish reminiscent of dried fruit dipped in dark chocolate. ANGEL'S ENVY recommends sipping the expression neat.

ANGEL'S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Madeira Casks (100-proof; 50% ABV): Caramelized banana, brown sugar, freshly baked raisins, almonds, and faint cherry notes define the nose of this bourbon. The palate is rich with toasted oak, grass, smoke, leather, chocolate, and dried cherries, culminating in a satisfying finish with notes of almonds and hazelnuts. ANGEL'S ENVY recommends sipping the expression neat.

Cellar Collection Series Volumes 1-3 is now available in limited quantities across the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $399.99 (may vary by market). Consumers can visit the ANGEL’S ENVY Distillery in Louisville on February 1, 2024, starting at 9 a.m. to purchase the release. A lottery for the opportunity to purchase the Cellar Collection Series Volumes 1-3 will open January 18, 2024, at 9 a.m. and close January 20, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. For more information and purchasing details, visit https://angelsenvy.com or on social channels, @angelsenvy (Instagram) and @angels_envy (X).

ABOUT ANGEL’S ENVY

ANGEL’S ENVY is a Louisville, Kentucky-based distiller that produces finished whiskeys. Founded in 2010, ANGEL’S ENVY was among the first American whiskey producers to employ a secondary finishing process broadly across its portfolio. Today, each of its award-winning whiskeys are finished in hand-selected barrels to add a distinct layer of flavor and complexity, and the ANGEL’S ENVY team continues to produce several highly acclaimed core offerings – a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels and a Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

ANGEL’S ENVY opened the doors to its Brand Home at 500 East Main Street in 2016, making it the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville. In June 2022, ANGEL’S ENVY completed an $8.2 million expansion to its Brand Home, doubling annual guest capacity.

ANGEL’S ENVY is available in all 50 U.S. states and several international markets, and it is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.