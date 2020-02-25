PR: Angel’s Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished In Port Wine Barrels international gelauncht

Für Liebhaber amerikanischen Bourbons ist Angel’s Envy keine unbekannte Marke – ihr Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey und der Rye sind allerdings bei uns in Europa nur sporadisch erhältlich.

Nun bringt die Marke den Angel’s Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished In Port Wine Barrels auf die internationalen Märkte. Der Whiskey ist momentan schon in ausgesuchten Outlets in Großbritannien erhältlich, die englischsprachige Presseaussendung verspricht allerdings auch ein Erscheinen in Deutschland in diesem Jahr, nachdem er im Frühjahr zunächst in Singapur, Australien und Kanada erhältlich sein wird.

Alles Weitere im nachfolgenden Pressetext:

ANGEL’S ENVY® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished In Port Wine Barrels Launches Internationally

Angel’s Envy’s port-finished bourbon is now available in select on-premise accounts in the UK. Additional international distribution will roll out in Singapore, Canada and Australia this spring, and in Italy, France, Germany and Dubai later this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ANGEL’S ENVY®, the Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys, announced that it will now distribute ANGEL’S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels in select on-premise accounts in the UK. ANGEL’S ENVY will also begin distributing in Singapore, Australia and Canada this spring, and in Italy, France, Germany and Dubai later this year.

„Starting Angel’s Envy with my father and continuing the tradition with my sons has been an incredible journey, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring a piece of what we’re doing to some exciting places this year,“

said ANGEL’S ENVY Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Wes Henderson.

„We’re passionate about honoring the great traditions of American whiskey and Kentucky Straight Bourbon, while always looking ahead to the innovations that will move the industry forward next. We know our international fans will help continue to inspire us as we move into this next chapter of Angel’s Envy.“

The initial launch will include a limited number of cases as ANGEL’S ENVY begins its international rollout.

„We’ve seen an appetite for high-end American whiskey internationally, particularly in influential cocktail markets like London, Sydney, Montreal and Singapore,“

said Jay Needham, ANGEL’S ENVY Marketing Director.

„The emphasis Angel’s Envy places on finishing – similar to what some in these areas are more accustomed to seeing from Scotch – gives our bourbon a complex taste profile that uniquely positions us to become the choice American whiskey in these markets for mixing into high-end cocktails or enjoying neat.“

In the U.S., ANGEL’S ENVY is distributed across all 50 states. Its U.S. product portfolio consists of ANGEL’S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels and ANGEL’S ENVY Rye Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks, as well as its limited-edition ANGEL’S ENVY Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels, which is released annually in the fall.