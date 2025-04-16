Angel’s Envy bringt neuen Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in French Oak Extra Añejo Tequila Barrels auf den US-Markt

Sicherlich eine der innovativsten Neugründungen von amerikanischen Destillerien in der letzten Dekade ist Angel’s Envy in Loiusville, Kentucky. Lincoln Henderson, der Gründer der Destillerie, der mittlerweile mit „Brothers of the Leaf“ ein weiteres interessantes Bourbon-Projekt am Laufen hat, lotet dort die Möglichkeiten von Fass-Finishes und Herstellungsmethoden aus – sehr zum Gefallen vieler Whiskyfreunde rund um die Welt. Und wenn auch der Hauptmarkt für die Bottlings die USA sind, finden doch immer wieder auch Abfüllungen den Weg über den Atlantik – Grund genug für uns, und im Dienst aller, die gerne auch einmal etwas abseits des Mainstreams entdecken wollen, die folgende Pressemitteilung für eine neue Abfüllung zu veröffentlichen.

Der Angel’s Envy Cellar Collection Series, Vol. 5 Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in French Oak Extra Añejo Tequila Barrels erscheint Ende Mai in den USA und stammt aus der Hand des jetzigen Master Distillers Owen Martin. Auch hier kommt wieder eine interessante Herstellungsmethode zur ANwendung: Ein sieben Jahre alter Straight Rye Whisky wurde 12 Monate in Tequila-Fässern gefinisht, um danach mit einem 11 Jahre alten Rye Whisky vermischt zu werden, um das Geschmacksprofil zu einem stimmigen und doch vielschichtigen Erlebnis zu machen.

Hier die Pressemitteilung zur Abfüllung:

ANGEL’S ENVY ® Releases Newest Cellar Collection Series, Vol. 5 Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in French Oak Extra Añejo Tequila Barrels

The brand’s first Cellar Collection release under Master Distiller Owen Martin Available nationwide on May 31

– ANGEL’S ENVY announces the launch of its newest Cellar Collection Series, Vol. 5 Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in French Oak Extra Añejo Tequila Barrels. For the first time ever, an expression in the series will be available nationwide on May 31. This remarkable release is a bold expression by Master Distiller Owen Martin that honors the brand’s legacy while pushing the boundaries of bourbon making.

To create the Vol. 5, Straight Rye Whiskey aged up to 7 years was finished in French Oak Extra Añejo tequila barrels for up to 12 months, then blended with an older Straight Rye Whiskey, aged for over 11 years, to lock the entire flavor profile together into a cohesive, yet layered experience. Martin traveled to Hacienda PATRÓN, the home of PATRÓN Tequila’s distillery in Jalisco, Mexico to select the barrels, immersing himself in the world of tequila making.

„This launch is very special to me as the first Cellar Collection innovation for ANGEL’S ENVY that I oversaw from beginning to end. As a part of the vision, we collaborated with PATRÓN Tequila’s Master Distiller, David Rodriguez, to identify a parallel between the production processes. We are always striving to showcase the unique character of a finishing cask and how it can amplify our base whiskey’s dynamic flavor – this release embodies that particularly well,“

said Owen Martin, Master Distiller.

A golden caramel color, the new Cellar Collection expression is floral and fruit-forward on the nose, with a toasty vanilla and subtle clove smokiness. Flavors of baking spices and cracked pepper are tempered by notes of herbal agave for an earthy tobacco and brown sugar taste. The French oak finish ensures the liquid is soft and balanced, with orange blossom honey and tropical fruits.

Cellar Collection Series Vol. 5 Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in French Oak Extra Añejo Tequila Barrels is housed in a special-edition gift box, featuring a number of symbols, including the agave plant, reflecting the innovative union of flavors and ANGEL’S ENVY’s continued pursuit of excellence. It will be available at retailers nationwide and on ReserveBar (where eligible) for an SRP of $269.99 per 750ml bottle. Additionally, 500Main members can enter a lottery launching today, for a chance to purchase a bottle for in-person pick-up at the Distillery on May 31.

