Neu ab Oktober in den USA: Angel’s Envy Triple Oak – der Neue in der Signature-Serie

Die erste Erweiterung in der Signature-Serie von Angel’s Envy seit 10 Jahren ist dieses Wochenende von ANgel’s Envy, der Destillerie in Lousiville, Kentucky, angekündigt worden. Der Angel’s Envy Triple Oak wird in drei verschiedenen Fassarten gereift: Ungariscche Eiche, Chinkapin Oak aus Kentucky und französische Eiche. Er wird ab sofort in der Brennerei angeboten, ab Oktober soll er in den gesamten USA erhältlich sein und – über den Shop der Destillerie – auch in ausgewählte Märkte geliefert werden.

Hier jedenfalls die offiziellen Infos dazu, und auch ein Rezept für einen Cocktail mit dem neuen Angel’s Envy Triple Oak:

ANGEL’S ENVY® UNVEILS TRIPLE OAK, THE BRAND’S FIRST ADDITION TO THE AWARD-WINNING SIGNATURE SERIES IN OVER A DECADE

Beginning October 1, ANGEL’S ENVY Triple Oak will be available for purchase nationwide in the U.S., and on angelsenvy.com (for delivery in select markets).

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ANGEL’S ENVY®, the global brand that produces finished whiskeys at their Louisville-based distillery, today unveiled ANGEL’S ENVY Triple Oak. This exciting release marks the first new addition to the brand’s award-winning Signature Series in over a decade, joining the ranks of ANGEL’S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels launched in 2011 and ANGEL’S ENVY Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks announced in 2013.

ANGEL’S ENVY Triple Oak is a blend of whiskeys finished in three types of barrels sourced globally: Hungarian Oak from Hungary, Chinkapin Oak from Kentucky, and French Oak from France. Staying true to the brand’s highly acclaimed finishing process, it strives to change expectations with a non-spirits finish. With this release, the brand now has representation in three popular finishing categories: wine and fermented finish with ANGEL’S ENVY Bourbon, spirits finish with ANGEL’S ENVY Rye, and now, oak finish with ANGEL’S ENVY Triple

“I’m thrilled we are making a mark on the brand’s Signature Series with ANGEL’S ENVY Triple Oak. When I joined the team, we aimed to craft something unique to round out our portfolio. With the oak barrel finishing, we carefully selected barrels that complement each other beautifully. The result is a must-have addition for bourbon drinkers, whether they’re new to the category or consider themselves aficionados.” Owen Martin, Master Distiller at ANGEL’S ENVY

Owen and the production team experimented with various blend ratios of the three oak-finished bourbons to create ANGEL’S ENVY Triple Oak. The French Oak brings the strongest flavor of the different oak barrels, providing hints of baking spices, chocolate, and cinnamon. It is complemented by the Chinkapin Oak, a seasoned local Kentucky Oak, which adds notes of caramel, vanilla, and a rich coffee layer. The Hungarian Oak balances the three barrels, providing nuance and depth while uniting the finishes into one dynamic taste. The three unique finishes blend together to achieve a balanced flavor profile.

ANGEL’S ENVY Triple Oak

ANGEL’S ENVY Triple Oak can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in various cocktails, including classic serves like an Old Fashioned or Manhattan. For the launch of ANGEL’S ENVY Triple Oak, Angel Teta, the brand’s Global Ambassador of Brand Education, created the Golden Oak, a simple cocktail for all to enjoy:

Golden Oak

Recipe

1.5 oz of ANGEL’S ENVY Triple Oak

4.5 oz Crisp, Dry Sparkling Apple Cider

Method

Combine all into a chilled highball glass, add ice, and stir lightly to combine. Garnish with a long lemon peel.

ANGEL’S ENVY Triple Oak (92-proof; 46% ABV) will be available for purchase nationwide in the U.S., and on angelsenvy.com (for delivery in select markets) beginning October 1 at a suggested retail price of $74.99 (on-shelf price may vary by market). Consumers will also be able to purchase ANGEL’S ENVY Triple Oak at the distillery in downtown Louisville beginning September 14. For more information and purchasing details, visit https://angelsenvy.com or on Instagram, @angelsenvy.