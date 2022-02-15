Angel’s Envy bringt Rye Whiskey mit Ice Cider Finish

Die vierte Ausgabe der Angel’s Envy Cellar Collection ist angekündigt worden und soll ab 25. Februar erhältlich sein, trotz einer Auflage von doch 6.000 Flaschen vorerst leider nur in den USA. Der sieben Jahre alte Rye Whiskey hat ein 364 Tage langes Finish in Ice Cider Fässern erhalten und wird mit 53,5% vol. abgefüllt. Der Preis für den ANGEL’S ENVY Rye Whiskey Finished in Ice Cider Casks ist nicht gerade trivial, er beträgt 250 US-Dollar. Bei Eigenimport kommt da noch der Versand und der Zoll dazu. Falls Sie ein Mitglied von 500 Main sind, dem Club von Angel’s Envy, können Sie jetzt an einer Lotterie auf 500 Kaufoptionen teilnehmen – was Ihnen im Fall des Falles die Suche, aber nicht die Kosten erspart.

Hier die Infos der Destillerie zur neuen Abfüllung, mitsamt den Tasting Notes:

ANGEL’S ENVY® RELEASES LIMITED-EDITION RYE WHISKEY FINISHED IN ICE CIDER CASKS

The fourth release in ANGEL’S ENVY’s Cellar Collection, this limited-run of just 6,000 bottles marks the brand’s first new finished rye offering since 2013

LOUISVILLE, KY (February 15, 2022) – ANGEL’S ENVY®,the Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys, today announced the release of its ANGEL’S ENVY Rye Whiskey Finished in Ice Cider Casks. ANGEL’S ENVY created this first-of-its-kind release by finishing seven-year-old, 95% rye whiskey for 364 days in ice cider casks from Vermont-based Eden Specialty Ciders. It is the fourth release in ANGEL’S ENVY’s Cellar Collection, the brand’s special release program that honors the late Lincoln Henderson’s pioneering and innovative spirit.

“The flavor profile of this whiskey is very unique – the spiciness of the rye is balanced by the fruity sweetness from the ice cider casks, and there’s a crispness that is really distinct. We’ve never seen a whiskey finished in ice cider casks before, so we’re excited to introduce this finish as part of our Cellar Collection,” said Kyle Henderson, ANGEL’S ENVY’s Distillery Production Manager. “My brother, Andrew, was the one who found these barrels and raised the idea of an ice cider finish; he’s really championed this project from the beginning. As we tasted samples and learned more about the craftsmanship, time and resources required to create each bottle of ice cider, we fell in love with the product and the process and knew these special casks would be an excellent match for our rye.”

Ice cider is a dessert-style cider that is produced primarily in the northern US and Canada. The French oak casks used to finish this ANGEL’S ENVY release were used by Eden Specialty Ciders to create an ice cider from tart, late-season Northern Spy apples that had been naturally cold-concentrated in Vermont before partial fermentation and aging. Inspired by the unique, climate-driven elements of ice cider production, ANGEL’S ENVY packaged its Rye Whiskey Finished in Ice Cider Casks in a frosted glass bottle and commemorative gift box.

The limited-edition release, which consists of just 6,000 bottles total, will be available for purchase beginning on February 25 at select retailers in NY, CA, FL, TN, IL, TXand KY, as well as at ANGEL’S ENVY’s downtown Louisville distillery. Beginning today, ANGEL’S ENVY500 Main members can enter for the chance to purchase a bottle ahead of the public sale for pickup at ANGEL’S ENVY’s distillery. A total of 500 bottles will be reserved for the 500 Main presale lottery.

ANGEL’S ENVY Rye Whiskey Finished in Ice Cider Casks is 107-proof (53.5% ABV). On the nose, it offers notes of caramel candy apple and toasted oak, with faint notes of nuttiness and cinnamon. The palate features bold peppery and cinnamon notes accompanied by vanilla, ripe apple, toffee and butterscotch. The finish is long and transitions from spicy to sweet, with notes of brown sugar and apple with hints of earthiness and oak. Suggested retail price for a 75omL bottle, which may vary by market, is $249.99. For more information, visit angelsenvy.com/whiskey/IceCiderFinish.

