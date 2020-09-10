PR: Angel’s Envy startet die „Lost Oak Experiments“

Der in Louisville/Kentucky ansässige Craft Destiller Angel’s Envy veranstaltet jedes Jahr im September anlässlich des National Bourbon Heritage Month seine Kampgne „Toast the Trees“. Alljährlich weist die Brennerei dann auf die Wichtigkeit und Bedeutung eines gesunden Bestand der Amerikanischen Weißeiche für die Bourbon-Industrie hin. Ohne das Holz dieser Bäume würde den amerikanischen Brennereien keine Fässer zur Verfügung stehen, in den ihr Spirit reifen könnte. Doch wie würde Bourbon in einer Welt ohne Weißeichen aussehen? Dieser Frage geht die Brennerei nach und stellt ihre Überlegungen und Ansätze in einem Video vor.

Damit der Bestand dieser Bäume längerfristig gesichert ist, hat Angel’s Envy seit dem Start der Toast the Trees-Initiative im Jahr 2014 gemeinsam mit der Arbor Day Foundation und der Green Forests Work mehr als 80.000 neue weiße Eichen in ganz Ost-Kentucky und den umliegenden Appalachen gepflanzt. In diesem Jahr sollen noch 40.000 neue Bäume dazukommen. Und hierbei können Sie helfen:

Wie sie uns in ihrer englischsprachigen Presseasuseung schreibt (diese finden Sie anschließend), pflanzt Angel’s Envy eine weiße Eiche für jede Verwendung von #ToastTheTrees und jeden Teil des Videos „Lost Oak Experiments“ in den sozialen Medien. Sie können auch beim Pflanzen von Bäumen helfen, indem sie auf toastthetrees.com Ihr Wissen über die Rolle des Eichenholzes im Prozess und in der Geschichte des Bourbons testen. Für alle drei richtig beantworteten Fragen pflanzt Angel’s Envy ebenfalls eine Weißeiche.

ANGEL’S ENVY® Celebrates 7th Annual „Toast The Trees“ Initiative With Launch Of „Lost Oak Experiments“ Campaign

ANGEL’S ENVY hosts „Toast the Trees“ each September, in celebration of National Bourbon Heritage Month, to help sustain a healthy white oak population and, in turn, preserve the future of bourbon

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ANGEL’S ENVY®, the Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys, is celebrating its 7th annual „Toast the Trees“ initiative with the launch of the „Lost Oak Experiments“ campaign, which explores what bourbon would look like in a world without white oak trees. The campaign video highlights the importance of white oak sustainability to the bourbon industry by playfully looking at alternatives to aging bourbon in barrels made from white oak.

„As we made this year’s Toast the Trees video, my sons and I were able to really reflect on what our industry would be like if we didn’t have access to white oak trees for our barrels – and we of course had to have a little fun with it,“ said Wes Henderson, ANGEL’S ENVY Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. „We hope it helps highlight the importance of sustainability in the bourbon industry for our fans and drives home why ANGEL’S ENVY’s Toast the Trees initiative is so important to us.“

ANGEL’S ENVY hosts its „Toast the Trees“ initiative each September in celebration of National Bourbon Heritage Month to raise awareness for the increased need for a healthy and secure white oak tree population, particularly as bourbon’s popularity continues to grow both in the U.S. and internationally.

As part of this year’s initiative, ANGEL’S ENVY has pledged to plant one white oak tree for every use of #ToastTheTrees and every share of the „Lost Oak Experiments“ video on social media. Fans can also help plant trees by testing their knowledge of the role oak plays in bourbon’s process and history on toastthetrees.com; for every three questions answered correctly, ANGEL’S ENVY will plant one white oak tree. The campaign will help ANGEL’S ENVY reach its planting goal of 40,000 new white oak trees, a 10,000 increase over 2019’s goal.

Since the inception of the Toast the Trees initiative in 2014, ANGEL’S ENVY has planted more than 80,000 new white oak trees throughout eastern Kentucky and the surrounding Appalachian areas with Arbor Day Foundation and Green Forests Work.

For more information about ANGEL’S ENVY’s Toast the Trees initiative, please visit toastthetrees.com.

