Angus Dundee Distillers kündigt Brennereiprojekt in China an

Auch die Angus Dundee Distillers werden in China eine Malt Whisky Destillerie errrichten. Wie das Unternehmen, zu dem in Schottland die Brennereien Tomintoul und Glencadam gehören, heute in einer englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung bekannt gibt, haben die Bauarbeiten für das Projekt in Chun’an in der Umgebung des Thousand Island Lake bereits begonnen. Die Brennerei wird sich auf einem 20 Hektar großen Gelände befinden. Es fügt sich dann, wie es heißt, nahtlos in die umliegende Naturlandschaft ein und wird den lokalen Architekturstil von Jiangnan Huizhou widerspiegeln. In einem Berg in der Nähe der Brennerei ist der Bau des weltweit größten Höhlen-Whisky-Reifungskellers geplant. Die stabile Temperatur und Luftfeuchtigkeit in der Höhle würden ideale Bedingungen für die Lagerung und Reifung von Whisky bieten. Die Brennerei soll auch durch ein visitor’s experience ergänzt werden.

Laut Brian Megson, Direktor von Angus Dundee Distillers, ist diese Investition ein wichtiger Meilenstein für das Unternehmen. Sie baut auf die bestehende Präsenz in China auf, den dortigen betrachten sie als einen der wichtigsten Whiskymärkte der Zukunft. „We are combining our notable Western heritage in producing the finest Scottish Single Malts with Eastern traditions in a location of exceptional natural beauty and resources“, so Brian Megson weiter.

Weitere Informationen finden Sie in der folgenden Presseaussendung, die auch Entwurfs-Bilder der neuen Destillerie der Angus Dundee Distillers in China beinhaltet:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Angus Dundee Distillers announces distillery project in China

Angus Dundee Distillers, which owns Tomintoul and Glencadam malt distilleries in Scotland, has today announced it is building a malt whisky distillery and visitor’s experience in Chun’an, China.

Construction work is now underway on the project, located in the picturesque setting of the Thousand Island Lake. This area is popular due to the exceptional natural beauty of its lakes and mountains.

Spanning a site of over 20 acres, the distillery’s iconic design will seamlessly integrate with the surrounding natural landscape and embrace the aesthetics of the Jiangnan Huizhou local architectural style. The distillery will source the purest water in China from the Nongfu Spring to make the highest quality malt whisky.

The natural environment will also play a pivotal role in the maturation process, with plans for the world’s largest cave whisky maturation cellar within a mountain close to the distillery. The stable temperature and humidity inside the cave will provide ideal conditions for storing and maturing whisky.

Brian Megson, Director of Angus Dundee Distillers, said:

“This investment is a major milestone for Angus Dundee Distillers and builds on our existing presence in China, a whisky market which we regard as one of the most important for the future. We are combining our notable Western heritage in producing the finest Scottish Single Malts with Eastern traditions in a location of exceptional natural beauty and resources. “We want to create one of the leading distilleries in Asia, combining world-class whisky production with an outstanding visitor experience.”

Angus Dundee Distillers produces multi award winning Single Malt Scotch Whiskies at Tomintoul Distillery, situated in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park in Speyside; and Glencadam Distillery in the Highlands, one of Scotland’s oldest working distilleries dating back to 1825 located in Brechin, Angus.