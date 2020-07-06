Montag, 06. Juli 2020, 17:40:38
Ardnahoe auf Islay ab 20. Juli wieder für Besucher geöffnet

Die Brennerei hat von Visit Scotland die "Good To Go"-Zertifizierung erhalten

Solche Meldungen werden wir in der nächsten Zeit wohl öfter bringen dürfen, und wir machen das mit viel Freude: Die Brennerei Ardnahoe auf Islay wird ab 20. Juli wieder ihre Pforten für Besucher öffnen. Seitens Ardnahoe versichert man, die notwendigen Maßnahmen für Gäste getroffen zu haben, wie zum Beispiel eine gründliche Desinfektion der Brennerei oder die Umstellung auf ein Reservierungssystem im Cafe:

Dear guests, friend and fellow Ileachs,

We are delighted to let you know that we are reopening the Visitor Centre and café at Ardnahoe Distillery on Monday, 20th July. We have been busy getting the Illicit Still Café, the shop, and tour area ready for our guests. All areas have been deep cleaned, a one-way system created and plenty of sanitising stations set up. A robust cleaning regime will also be going on throughout the day. The Illicit Still Café will now operate a booking system to control the number of guests. Please telelphone 01496 840777 to make a reservation.

Our primary concern is of course the wellbeing and health and safety of our team and guests. We have complied with all government guidelines and a few more of our own and have achieved our „Good To Go“ certification from Visit Scotland. We will be there to guide you through the measures we have put in place for all our safety.

We look forward to welcoming you back.

Bleibt zu hoffen, dass solche Öffnungsschritte nicht wieder zurückgenommen werden müssen und alle, Brennereien und Besucher, mit den veränderten Umständen verantwortlich umgehen. Islay ist als Insel ohne ausgebaute Infrastruktur im Gesundheitswesen höchst vulnerabel, und die Balance zwischen Öffnung und Vorsicht zu finden ist sicher nicht immer einfach.

Bild der Ardnahoe Distillery. (C) Konrad Borkowski
