Montag, 06. Juli 2020, 17:40:59
Suche auf Seite
RegionenIrlandNeue WhiskysPR

PR: Waterford Distillery bringt nach ausverkauftem Debut weitere Single Farm Origin Whiskys

Zwei Neue und zwei zweite Batches kommen Ende Juli in den Handel

Waterford für Kirsch und Whic

Die ersten Whiskeys der irischen Waterford Distillery waren binnen kürzester Zeit ausverkauft, und deshalb reagiert man nun in der Destillerie von Mark Reynier mit neuen Releases: Mit Ende Juli wird man vier neue Single Farm Origin Whiskys (man hat sich in der Brennerei für die schottische Schreibweise entschieden) auf den Markt bringen (zwei davon Neuauflagen der ersten beiden Abfüllungen), die dann auch bei den Distributoren in Europa erhältlich sein werden.

Hier einmal die Vorabinformationen, die uns die Brennerei zur Verfügung gestellt hat:

WATERFORD DISTILLERY BRINGS FORWARD NEW SINGLE FARM ORIGINS AFTER SELL-OUT DEBUT

After the dramatic success of its ﬁrst commercial bottlings, which sold out within a matter of hours in major retailers across Europe, terroir-driven producer Waterford Distillery has brought forward four new whisky bottlings to meet demand.

The Single Farm Origin whiskies form part of Waterford’s highly sought-after range of uber-provenance, natural single malt whiskies, which explore Irish terroir one farm, once place, at a time.

Inﬂuenced by the world’s greatest winemakers, Waterford Distillery obsessively brings the same intellectual drive, methodology & rigour to single malt whisky. For the ﬁrst time the focus is on barley, the origin of whisky’s complex ﬂavours. Irish barley is widely considered to be the world’s ﬁnest.

Waterford’s Single Farm Origin whiskies are expressions of precision and purity showcasing barley ﬂavours derived from individual Irish farms and harvests.

The debut of two entirely new Single Farm Origins editions are:

Ballymorgan: Edition 1.1 – grown by Robert Milne on one of Ireland’s premier malting barley terroirs – the famous Clonroche Series in Co. Wexford, with its loamy, clay soils derived from slate and granite.

Sheestown: Edition 1.1 – grown just outside the historic town of Kilkenny on an undulating, well-drained, lowland terroir predominantly derived from limestone, by Phil O’Brien, father of one of our distillery workers.

In addition, a reprise of the original two sold out bottlings, slightly older second editions, has been brought forward to meet demand:

Bannow Island: Edition 1.2 – the second release, now 3 months older, was grown by Ed Harpur on the extreme southern coast of Co. Wexford, where salt-laden Atlantic winds and sandy soils create a unique, if challenging, terroir.

Ballykilcavan: Edition 1.2 – the second release, now 3 months older, uses barley grown by David Walsh-Kemmis west of the Barrow in Co. Laois in the barley heartlands, where his fertile ﬁelds are sheltered by ancient woodland.

Bottled at 50% ABV without colouring, chill-ﬁltration or any additives – totally natural – each bottle is priced at €70-80/£70 and will be available from specialist retailers from the end of July 2020 onwards.
9,300 bottles of each whisky will be available throughout Europe, Taiwan and Japan, with totally unique Single Farm Origins coming to the US in September.

Supporting the unparalleled provenance is the full disclosure on each whisky, including barrel breakdown, barley agronomy, farm origin maps, distillation data, farm photography and ﬁeld audio accessed via each bottle’s unique TÉIREOIR Code.

Waterford Distillery Founder & CEO Mark Reynier says:

„We knew there was great interest from the inquisitive, curious and open-minded in our unique philosophy but we were totally unprepared – and mighty humbled – by such an enthusiastic reception. We know this has meant some frustration for people getting their hands on a pair, but please bear with us.

“Our distributors say this is the most successful launch of a new distillery brand they have ever seen, and we have all been taken oﬀ guard. Everyone associated with Waterford Whisky from farmers to maltsters to distillers to warehousemen should be very proud. Sure, it’s early days, but our novel, traceable, transparent, terroir approach seems to have found a niche appreciated by today’s enlightened consumers.“

Vorheriger ArtikelArdnahoe auf Islay ab 20. Juli wieder für Besucher geöffnet

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Deutschland

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos und Podcasts der Woche (185)

Whisky näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen
Irland

PR: Waterford Bannow Island und Waterford Ballykilcavan erhältlich

Mit den offiziellen deutschsprachigen Tasting Notes
Weiterlesen
Deutschland

PR: Irische Waterford Distillery launcht „Single Farm Origin“ Whiskys

Die ersten allgemein erhältlichen Abfüllungen der Waterford...
Weiterlesen
Irland

PR: Waterford Distillery startet Single Farm Origin Serie

Das Trio ist ab Ende Juni im Whisky-Fachhandel, in der Brennerei und online erhältlich
Weiterlesen
Irland

PR: Waterford Open Day und Inaugural Bottling – mehr Infos

Am 25. April erscheint der erste Whisky - die Hälfte davon ist bereits ausverkauft...
Weiterlesen
England

Serge verkostet: Junge Destillerien

Ein interessantes Tasting-Paket...
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

GaG Partnerbutton
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Bruichladdich 125×125
Whiskyhaus Button
Kaspar Button
JJCorryIW Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Button Kirsch Whisky
Whiskybotschaft Button
Mackmyra Partnerbutton

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Big Peat Rectangle 2019

Neueste Artikel

PR: Waterford Distillery bringt nach ausverkauftem Debut weitere Single Farm Origin Whiskys

Irland
Zwei Neue und zwei zweite Batches kommen Ende Juli in den Handel
Weiterlesen

Ardnahoe auf Islay ab 20. Juli wieder für Besucher geöffnet

Hintergrund
Die Brennerei hat von Visit Scotland die "Good To Go"-Zertifizierung erhalten
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu – Finch 8 Jahre Single Grain Whisky aus der „Made in Germany“-Serie by Pat Hock

Deutschland
Ein deutscher Single Grain aus dem Rotwein Barrique - limitiert auf 200 Flaschen
Weiterlesen

PR: Neuer Whiskey von Jack Daniel´s sorgt für Begeisterung bei Barkeepern und Gästen

Cocktails
Tennessee Rye erobert Wiener Barszene - mit Rezept für den Vieux Caree Sour
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Ardbeg Wee Beastie und eine Einzelfassabfüllung

Islay
Beide Abfüllungen erhalten viel Lob...
Weiterlesen

TTB-Neuheit: Compass Box Peat Monster Arcana

Blended Malt
Ein Experiment mit rauchigem Whisky und französischer Eiche - und viel Talisker
Weiterlesen

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos und Podcasts der Woche (187)

Deutschland
Whisky näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen

Whiskyexperts Video Classic: Besuch bei FEW Whiskey in Evanston, Illinois

USA
Im letzten Jahr waren wir in Chicago bei FEW Spirits von Paul Hletko - der Besuch zum Nach- und Wiedersehen
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Weiser 300×250

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Whiskyexpert

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Juli 2020: Kingsbarns ‚Dream to Dram‘

Exclusiv
In den Lowlands findet sich einen Traum, der wahr wurde
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Juni 2020: anCnoc 12 year old

Exclusiv
Zum Beginn eines hoffentlich wunderbaren Sommers stellen wir Ihnen einen unterschätzten Speysider vor
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Mai 2020: Glenmorangie The Original 10yo

Exclusiv
Nachdem wir im April unser Whisky des Monats ausfiel, beginnen wir im Mai wieder mit der monatlichen Kür. Und in dieser selbst...
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

TSB: Die 10 meistverkauften Scotch-Marken

Blends
Der Sieger ist wenig überraschend, dass er - so wie fünf andere Marken aus den Top 10 - 2019 Umsatz einbüßte, ist bemerkenswert...
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Ardbeg Wee Beastie und eine Einzelfassabfüllung

Islay
Beide Abfüllungen erhalten viel Lob...
Weiterlesen

PR: Whisky im Abo – der Craft Whisky Club

Hintergrund
Der schottische Abo-Club bringt Whisky und Food in einer Box für spannende Pairings
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X