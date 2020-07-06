PR: Waterford Distillery bringt nach ausverkauftem Debut weitere Single Farm Origin Whiskys

Die ersten Whiskeys der irischen Waterford Distillery waren binnen kürzester Zeit ausverkauft, und deshalb reagiert man nun in der Destillerie von Mark Reynier mit neuen Releases: Mit Ende Juli wird man vier neue Single Farm Origin Whiskys (man hat sich in der Brennerei für die schottische Schreibweise entschieden) auf den Markt bringen (zwei davon Neuauflagen der ersten beiden Abfüllungen), die dann auch bei den Distributoren in Europa erhältlich sein werden.

Hier einmal die Vorabinformationen, die uns die Brennerei zur Verfügung gestellt hat:

WATERFORD DISTILLERY BRINGS FORWARD NEW SINGLE FARM ORIGINS AFTER SELL-OUT DEBUT

After the dramatic success of its ﬁrst commercial bottlings, which sold out within a matter of hours in major retailers across Europe, terroir-driven producer Waterford Distillery has brought forward four new whisky bottlings to meet demand.

The Single Farm Origin whiskies form part of Waterford’s highly sought-after range of uber-provenance, natural single malt whiskies, which explore Irish terroir one farm, once place, at a time.

Inﬂuenced by the world’s greatest winemakers, Waterford Distillery obsessively brings the same intellectual drive, methodology & rigour to single malt whisky. For the ﬁrst time the focus is on barley, the origin of whisky’s complex ﬂavours. Irish barley is widely considered to be the world’s ﬁnest.

Waterford’s Single Farm Origin whiskies are expressions of precision and purity showcasing barley ﬂavours derived from individual Irish farms and harvests.

The debut of two entirely new Single Farm Origins editions are:

Ballymorgan: Edition 1.1 – grown by Robert Milne on one of Ireland’s premier malting barley terroirs – the famous Clonroche Series in Co. Wexford, with its loamy, clay soils derived from slate and granite.

Sheestown: Edition 1.1 – grown just outside the historic town of Kilkenny on an undulating, well-drained, lowland terroir predominantly derived from limestone, by Phil O’Brien, father of one of our distillery workers.

In addition, a reprise of the original two sold out bottlings, slightly older second editions, has been brought forward to meet demand:

Bannow Island: Edition 1.2 – the second release, now 3 months older, was grown by Ed Harpur on the extreme southern coast of Co. Wexford, where salt-laden Atlantic winds and sandy soils create a unique, if challenging, terroir.

Ballykilcavan: Edition 1.2 – the second release, now 3 months older, uses barley grown by David Walsh-Kemmis west of the Barrow in Co. Laois in the barley heartlands, where his fertile ﬁelds are sheltered by ancient woodland.

Bottled at 50% ABV without colouring, chill-ﬁltration or any additives – totally natural – each bottle is priced at €70-80/£70 and will be available from specialist retailers from the end of July 2020 onwards.

9,300 bottles of each whisky will be available throughout Europe, Taiwan and Japan, with totally unique Single Farm Origins coming to the US in September.

Supporting the unparalleled provenance is the full disclosure on each whisky, including barrel breakdown, barley agronomy, farm origin maps, distillation data, farm photography and ﬁeld audio accessed via each bottle’s unique TÉIREOIR Code.

Waterford Distillery Founder & CEO Mark Reynier says: