Aus „Glenmoarangie Nectar d’Or“ wird „Glenmorangie The Nectar“ – mit veränderter Rezeptur und Altersangabe

“Glenmorangie The Nectar is inspired by the sweet, buttery scents that swirl around French patisseries,” Lumsden said. “By enhancing the recipe of our dessert-like whisky, we sought to make it even more sumptuously sweet and complex.



This single malt has an unparalleled range of sweet, nectar-like flavours. Notes of brioche and orange syrup collide with honeycomb and spices, such as nutmeg and star anise. This is an irresistible dram for whisky lovers old and new.”

Dr. Bill Lumsden