Booker’s Bourbon bringt „by the pond“-Batch

In Europa sind spezifische Booker's nicht einfach zu bekommen - aber wer kraftvolle und intensive Bourbon liebt, ist mit ihnen gut bedient

In den USA ist der zweite diesjährige Batch der Abfüllungen von Booker’s erschienen, ein Bourbon, der von Fred und und nun auch Freddie Noe zu Ehren von Master Distiller Booker Noe komponiert wird. Die Booker’s bestechen durch intensive Aromen und hohe Alkoholstärken, hier sind es 63,25% vol.

Das neue Batch trägt den Namen „by the pond“ – nach einem Teich, an dem Booker Noe gerne seine Nachmittage verbrachte.

Booker’s ist immer wieder auch im deutschen Handel zu finden – ob es diese exakte Abfüllung auch zu uns schafft, können wir nicht sagen.

The second batch of Booker’s Bourbon – the ‘By The Pond Batch’

This batch is special to Fred, as it’s named after his father’s beloved backyard pond, a special place where he liked to spend sunny afternoons.

In Europa nicht einfach zu bekommen, aber den Versuch wert: Die Booker's Bourbon bestechen durch Geschmack und Kraft

This batch is unique, as it was selected during a very wet spring with some record rainfall in Kentucky. The color of this batch reminded Fred of some of the beautiful horses you’d see competing in the Derby. The nose is very inviting with vanilla and oaky notes that spoke to him.

According to Fred Noe, 7th Generation Master Distiller, 

“The first taste I put into my mouth was very nice and had a sweetness I enjoyed, so I took a second. The second taste was nice, and the finish complemented and completed the experience so well. I feel sure my dad would have enjoyed sipping the “By the Pond” batch sitting by his pond feeding his fish, waiting for them to grow so he could enjoy eating them with some great Booker’s Bourbon”.

“By the Pond Batch” is made up of barrels from seven production dates that were aged in eight different warehouses. This batch is aged to 7 years, 1 month, and 20 days. The proof of the batch is 126.5, the breakdown is as follows:

  • 11% came from the third floor of warehouse J a nine-story warehouse
  • 11% came from the fifth floor of warehouse 3 a seven-story warehouse
  • 11% came from the fifth floor of warehouse 1 a seven-story warehouse
  • 5% came from the seventh floor of warehouse H a nine-story warehouse
  • 11% came from the fourth floor of warehouse K a seven-story warehouse
  • 11% came from the fifth floor of warehouse L a seven-story warehouse
  • 11% came from the fourth floor of warehouse 4 a seven-story warehouse
  • 29% came from the sixth floor of warehouse G at Waterfill a seven-story warehouse

Proof: 126.5 | SRP: $99.99

“By The Pond” Background: 

We didn’t always have a pond in the backyard. But then Dad decided he wanted one to raise catfish and bluegill, so we’d always have fresh fish for supper. And that was that. Next thing I knew, Dad put me and some buddies to work: digging the pond, filling it up, making it homey enough for those fish. After a few days, the pond Dad had dreamed up was right behind our house.
But it wasn’t all smooth sailing. At first, the pond leaked, so we put in a liner held down with big stones. Then, after realizing the city water was no good for fish, Dad rigged a system to bring in fresh rainwater. And finally, we had to figure out what to do about the fifty-foot maple tree looming above it. When its leaves fell, they covered the whole pond. Dad set up a net to catch them on the water’s surface, but all he ended up catching was the fish underneath, finding dozens of them tangled up in it each morning. Eventually he put a roof over the pond, and it became something more: a place to reflect. It was where he sat with Freddie as a boy for hours on end, and where he enjoyed plenty of those warm Kentucky days. I think it’s one of the places he felt most at peace. I hope you savor this batch in a place where you find your own bit of happiness, wherever that may be. So go off, and enjoy.

Fred Noe, Beam Family 7th Generation Master Distiller
