Booker’s Bourbon bringt „by the pond“-Batch

In den USA ist der zweite diesjährige Batch der Abfüllungen von Booker’s erschienen, ein Bourbon, der von Fred und und nun auch Freddie Noe zu Ehren von Master Distiller Booker Noe komponiert wird. Die Booker’s bestechen durch intensive Aromen und hohe Alkoholstärken, hier sind es 63,25% vol.
Das neue Batch trägt den Namen „by the pond“ – nach einem Teich, an dem Booker Noe gerne seine Nachmittage verbrachte.
Booker’s ist immer wieder auch im deutschen Handel zu finden – ob es diese exakte Abfüllung auch zu uns schafft, können wir nicht sagen.
|Presseartikel
|Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich
The second batch of Booker’s Bourbon – the ‘By The Pond Batch’
This batch is special to Fred, as it’s named after his father’s beloved backyard pond, a special place where he liked to spend sunny afternoons.
This batch is unique, as it was selected during a very wet spring with some record rainfall in Kentucky. The color of this batch reminded Fred of some of the beautiful horses you’d see competing in the Derby. The nose is very inviting with vanilla and oaky notes that spoke to him.
According to Fred Noe, 7th Generation Master Distiller,
“The first taste I put into my mouth was very nice and had a sweetness I enjoyed, so I took a second. The second taste was nice, and the finish complemented and completed the experience so well. I feel sure my dad would have enjoyed sipping the “By the Pond” batch sitting by his pond feeding his fish, waiting for them to grow so he could enjoy eating them with some great Booker’s Bourbon”.
“By the Pond Batch” is made up of barrels from seven production dates that were aged in eight different warehouses. This batch is aged to 7 years, 1 month, and 20 days. The proof of the batch is 126.5, the breakdown is as follows:
- 11% came from the third floor of warehouse J a nine-story warehouse
- 11% came from the fifth floor of warehouse 3 a seven-story warehouse
- 11% came from the fifth floor of warehouse 1 a seven-story warehouse
- 5% came from the seventh floor of warehouse H a nine-story warehouse
- 11% came from the fourth floor of warehouse K a seven-story warehouse
- 11% came from the fifth floor of warehouse L a seven-story warehouse
- 11% came from the fourth floor of warehouse 4 a seven-story warehouse
- 29% came from the sixth floor of warehouse G at Waterfill a seven-story warehouse
Proof: 126.5 | SRP: $99.99