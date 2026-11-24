Wie die Kentucky Distillers’ Association (KDA) mitteilte, haben die Brennereien in Kentucky die Bourbon-Produktion im Jahr 2025 um fast eine Million Fässer reduziert. Trotz dieser Kürzung von neu befüllten Fässer um 30 % lagert in Kentucky eine Rekordzahl an Fässern. Insgesamt meldeten die Brennereien in Kentucky 17,5 Millionen Fässer mit reifenden Spirituosen, wovon 16,6 Millionen auf Bourbon entfallen. Die Gesamtproduktion sank 2025 auf 2,13 Millionen Fässer – der niedrigste Stand seit 2019 und ein Rückgang gegenüber den gut 3 Millionen Fässern im Jahr 2024.

Gleichzeitig sind allerdings die Steuerlasten für die Brennereien unverhältnismäßig hoch. Allein die Steuern auf gelagerte Fässer – auf Landes- und lokaler Ebene – erreichten einen Höchststand von 83 Millionen US-Dollar. Dies entspricht einem astronomischen Anstieg von 150 % innerhalb der letzten fünf Jahre. Der Gesamtbestand an Fässern nahm um 2 % auf 17,5 Millionen Fässer zu, dabei stieg die Zahl der Bourbon-Fässer leicht um 3 % auf 16,6 Millionen Fässer an.

Weitere Informationen zur aktuellen Situation der Whiskey-Brennereien in Kentucky finden Sie in der Pressemitteilung der Kentucky Distillers’ Association:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

Kentucky Distillers Recalibrate, Cut Production To Address Uncertain Market & Economy

Barrel Taxes Hit All-Time High

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky distillers cut Bourbon production by nearly a million barrels in 2025 as the state’s signature industry continued to realign its record inventory and navigate a myriad of market and trade challenges, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association announced today.

“In an industry that requires long-term planning, distillers are making measured, responsible business decisions today so they can stay the course as a major driver of Kentucky’s economy and still be prepared for the future,” KDA President Eric Gregory said.

Even with a 30% cut in freshly filled barrels last year, Kentucky still has more aging barrels than ever and distillers continue to pay beyond their fair share in taxes – including a record $83 million in state and local barrel taxes, an astronomical 150% increase over the last five years alone.

In all, Kentucky distillers reported 17.5 million barrels of aging spirits, of which 16.6 million are Bourbon. Total production in 2025 dropped to 2.13 million barrels – the fewest since 2019 – down from just over 3 million barrels in 2024.

The new numbers are based on inventories reported as of Jan. 1, 2026, submitted by distilleries and warehousing companies to the Kentucky Department of Revenue. The numbers represent all distilling companies in Kentucky, the vast majority of which are KDA members.

Gregory said that while he anticipates production to fall farther in 2026, he remains bullish on the future of Kentucky Bourbon. “Our industry has navigated cycles before, and its history is one of resilience, adaptation and renewal,” he said.

“Just as you can’t make Bourbon overnight, it’s going to take time to recalibrate our inventory and adapt to these ever-changing challenges. With continued innovation, strong support from our partners and communities, and a hopeful return to reciprocal trade around the world, Kentucky Bourbon is well positioned for opportunities ahead.”

Exports Continue to Fall

According to statistics from the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, exports of Kentucky Bourbon and other whiskies fell 11% in the first half of 2026 compared to the same time last year. That’s following a 15% drop in total global exports in all of 2025.

Exports to the European Union fell by 40% through June. Canadian exports showed an uptick of 18% in the first half of 2026, despite last year’s 42% decline. Only two of Canada’s 13 provinces and territories have not pulled American alcohol from their shelves.

Record Number of Distillers in Kentucky

There are 139 licensed distilling locations owned by 117 companies in the Commonwealth, an all-time high since the Repeal of Prohibition in 1933, according to the Kentucky Department for Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Distillers are now in 48 of Kentucky’s 120 counties. Several more have been announced or are under construction, meaning more jobs and investment for Kentucky – as well as increased tourism through the KDA’s Kentucky Bourbon Trail® experiences.

Bourbon is a $10.6 billion industry in Kentucky, generating 24,000 jobs with $2 billion in payroll and benefits, and paying $375 million annually in local and state taxes. The Bourbon Trail® attracts nearly 3 million visitors a year with an affluent demographic that rivals Napa Valley.

Barrel Inventory Rises Slightly Despite Cutbacks

Total barrel inventory crept 2% to 17.5 million barrels, while the number of Bourbon barrels rose slightly by 3% to 16.6 million barrels, due to slower sales from uncertainty over global trade policies, competition for leisure dollars, alternatives like THC drinks and snowballing taxes.

The tax-assessed value on all aging barrels grew to $10.2 billion, another record, forcing a 12% increase in local and state barrel taxes to $83 million. Kentucky remains the only place in the world that taxes aging barrels of spirits.

This year marked the first year that distillers saw some relief, however – a 4% reduction in the tax-assessed value thanks to a gradual, 20-year phase out of the discriminatory barrel tax passed by the Kentucky General Assembly in 2023.

What’s Next For Homegrown Industry

Gregory said distilleries continue to open and invest in tourism, which so far has not been impacted by industry issues. “Visitors continue to flock to the Bluegrass to see first-hand why Kentucky has been the global epicenter of Bourbon for more than 200 years,” he said.

“Our natural resources, distinct climate, agricultural heritage and generations of skilled distillers create something that cannot be replicated. Bourbon will always be a strong part of Kentucky’s identity, economy, culture and future. “Kentucky’s distillers are experienced at managing a business built on patience, craftsmanship and long-term planning,” Gregory said. “The industry is responding thoughtfully to changing market conditions and making adjustments today while continuing to invest in the people, places and traditions that make Kentucky Bourbon exceptional.”

About the Kentucky Distillers’ Association:

Founded in 1880, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association is the Worldwide Voice of Bourbon®. Its diverse and growing membership produces the overwhelming majority of the world’s Bourbon, from historic, global brands to emerging micro distilleries that are fostering the next generation of the Commonwealth’s timeless craft. Kentucky Bourbon is a $10.6 billion economic engine generating nearly 24,000 jobs. A 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization, the KDA maintains an open membership policy, champions a strong commitment to the responsible and moderate consumption of spirits, and fights to curb underage drinking and drunk driving. Learn more at www.kybourbon.com and www.kybourbontrail.com.

KENTUCKY BOURBON TRAIL®, KBT®, BOURBON TRAIL™ and KENTUCKY BOURBON HALL OF FAME® are trademarks/service marks of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association. Enjoy Bourbon like a true Kentuckian – Responsibly.