Wie angekündigt veröffentlicht Serge Valentin heute den zweiten Teil seiner Caol Ila Verkostung. Unter den teilnehmenden Abfüllungen finden sich einige sehr lang gereifte Malts der Islay-Brennerei. Diese erhalten nicht automatisch aufgrund ihres hohen Alters auch höhere Bewertungen, so wie die Jünegeren auch nicht wegen ihrer Jugendlichkeit besser gefallen. So wird jeder Whisky individuell verkostet und erhält seine eigene Benotung, die Sie in unserer Übersicht finden.

BTW: Bei einem von Serge gesuchten Foto der Insel Jura, auf dem alle drei „Paps of Jura“ zu sehen sind, können wir möglicherweise aushelfen, und verweisen hier hin: https://www.flickr.com/photos/andyspicturesurl/3619697947/

Abfüllung Punkte