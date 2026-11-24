|Port Askaig 25 yo (45.8%, Elixir Distillers, +/-2026)
|85
|Caol Ila 46yo 1980/2026 (51.5%, Hunter Laing, Old & Rare, for DH Global Spirit, refill hogshead, cask #22938, 125 bottles)
|83
|Caol Ila 42 yo 1983/2026 (46.8%, Signatory vintage, LMDW Anthologie, hogshead, cask #5295, 217 bottles)
|85
|Caol Ila 22 yo 1974/1996 (57.7%, Cadenhead, Authentic Collection, US, Preiss Import, 75cl)
|86
|Caol Ila 10 yo 2016/2026 (46%, Signatory Vintage, Un-Chillfiltered Collection, 1st and 2nd fill oloroso finish)
|86
|Caol Ila 9 yo (47.2%, Formel Lau, Whisky Racing, port and sherry, cask #27801, 80 bottles, 2026)
|81
|Caol Ila 22 yo 1974/1996 (57.1%, Cadenhead, Authentic Collection)
|89
|Caol Ila 13 yo 2013/2026 (54.9%, Thompson Bros., rejuvenated hogshead, 212 bottles)
|89
|Port Askaig 17 yo (50.5%, Elixir Distillers, American oak, 9,000 bottles, limited edition 2023)
|88
|Port Askaig 8 yo (45.8%, Elixir distillers, +/-2025)
|86